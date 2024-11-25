Rebeldot Triples Its AI & Data Team In The Last Year, Becoming One Of The Leading AI Companies In Romania

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



The company now boasts a team of 35 AI specialists delivering innovative solutions to clients across various industries, both locally and internationally RebelDot continues its collaborations with prestigious universities and internship programs to nurture top AI talent

RebelDot, a Cluj-based software developer, has tripled its AI & Data team over the past year, positioning itself as one of the leading AI companies in Romania. With a team now comprising 35 specialists, RebelDot is emerging as a market leader in AI at the national level, continuing to deliver innovative solutions to clients in diverse industries, both locally and internationally.

This strategic expansion was made possible by a focused approach on internal skill development and ongoing investments in innovation. Following the acquisition of Steepsoft last year, which brought 13 AI specialists into the team, the company significantly increased this number to meet growing market demands.

According to a recent European Commission report, the adoption of AI technologies is rapidly growing in Europe, with 42% of large companies already using AI-based solutions to enhance operational processes, optimize supply chains, and improve customer experiences.

In Romania, AI adoption is also on the rise, but still at an early stage compared to the European average. Around 23% of Romanian companies have integrated AI technologies into their operations, a figure expected to increase significantly as digitalization and digital transformation become strategic priorities for businesses.

"The need to innovate and offer cutting-edge solutions to our clients is what drives the growth of our AI team. We are constantly adapting to provide services that meet market demands", said Tudor Ciuleanu, CEO of RebelDot . "Our investments in the AI department reflect our commitment to helping companies in Romania and Europe adopt advanced technologies and stay competitive in a rapidly changing global market".

In addition to expanding its technical capabilities, RebelDot works closely with prestigious universities in Cluj-Napoca and Oradea to support education and training in AI, contributing to the development of the next generation of AI experts.

"At present, RebelDot's AI & Data team includes diverse roles such as AI Engineer, AI Product Manager, Data Engineer, Data Modeler, and Data Architect. These capabilities enable the company to develop tailored solutions across various sectors, including finance, insurance, and manufacturing", said Vadim Fîntînari, Head of AI, noting that this diversity and expertise allow them to address clients' specific needs and offer solutions that meet the increasingly complex demands of the market.

In 2023, RebelDot reported a 40% increase in business from the previous year. This performance is attributed to the growth of the AI segment and the increasing number of client referrals, with the company boasting a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 91.2%, placing it in the top 1% of tech companies globally.

About RebelDot

RebelDot is a Cluj-Napoca-based technology company with an international presence, specializing in accelerating the digitalization and innovation process for global brands. With extensive experience in developing software and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, RebelDot supports both enterprise companies and start-ups, offering consultancy and implementation services, from idea to the launch and maintenance of digital products. RebelDot also invests in innovative tech start-ups through Rebel Ventures, contributing to the development of the local and global tech ecosystem.

