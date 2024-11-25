Santa Clarita International Film Festival Returns For 4Th Year With Stellar Line Up Of Independent Films, Music And More

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SANTA CLARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Santa Clarita International Festival (SCIFF ) announces a return for its 4th annual event which is set to happen in December 2024 from the 12th to the 15th. Known for its colorful celebration of film and the arts, SCIFF continues to evolve into a dynamic cultural festival, now encompassing music, comedy, slam poetry, art galleries, panels, readings, and unforgettable parties.



Located in Santa Clarita, California-the“Hollywood North” and the third-largest city in Los Angeles County-SCIFF reflects the city's deep ties to the entertainment industry. Over the past three years, SCIFF has welcomed an average of 1,300 attendees over its four-day run, and this year's expanded programming promises to draw even larger crowds. Festival Highlights include the addition of the Women's and DEI programs as well as award ceremonies plus special guests.



This year, SCIFF is proud to shine the spotlight on diversity and inclusion with its Women's Program and DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) Program. These initiatives will feature screenings of films by or about women and minorities, followed by Q&A sessions with filmmakers, panel discussions with esteemed industry professionals, and live pitch sessions. The Women's Panel on December 14th will include notable producers and celebrities such as: Joy Parris (also a SCIFF Judge); Cristina Nava (also a SCIFF Judge); and Nancy De Los Santos Reza (also a SCIFF Judge)



“As one of the few women running a festival of this magnitude, I thought it was important to add the Women's Program to the festival this year. In addition, our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Program is also an addition that I am very proud of. SCIFF has always been a platform for those who are marginalized to be heard and growing programs like these are vital to our mission,” said SCIFF Founder and Executive Director, Lisa deSouza



The DEI Panel on December 15th will be moderated by producer Brad Koepenick and include panelists such as: actor John Lawson and legendary SKA performer Coolie Ranx.



“As a producer who has spent the better part of my life in this industry I think that it is film (and the arts) that help to shape the way the world is viewed. Programs like this one...and the Women's program... are instrumental to moving the needle and pushing boundaries,” stated DEI Program moderator Brad Koepenick.



The festival's commitment to the literary arts will also be on display with a stage for slam poetry and book readings this year. The literary lineup includes“Viva Hollywood: The Legacy of Latin and Hispanic Artists in American Film” by writer, producer, and Director Luis I. Reyes on December 14th. Actor and author John Castellanos will also participate in the literary lineup with a book reading on December 15th.



This year's SCIFF Generational Influencer Award will be presented to Rikki Rockett, drummer of the legendary 80s rock band Poison, in recognition of his enduring contributions to music and culture and will be followed with a four hour set sponsored by The Metal Hall of Fame, showcasing the latest in up and coming talent in the rock world.



"The Metal Hall of Fame is proud to join forces with the Santa Clarita International Film Festival (SCIFF)," says Pat Gesualdo, President/CEO of the Metal Hall of Fame. "We are excited to co-present the "SCIFF Generational Influencer Award" to Poison drummer Rikki Rocket at SCIFF on December 14th at the American Legion Hall in Newhall CA which will be the 'home” for the festival's music and comedy programs. In addition we get to include a showcase of four amazing bands!! Lisa Desouza is helping the Santa Clarita community become a destination for film, music, and cultural activities like never before!!



“I am honored to open SCIFF. It is so unique with its diversity of events in the heart of Santa Clarita which is teaming with artists and industry professionals. To be able to display my work in front of esteemed colleagues and peers is not only an amazing opportunity but such a gift. I am really looking forward to being part of SCIFF 2024. It just keeps getting bigger and better" stated multi-talented opening night host, Daheli Hall.



Charlotte Matthews

Santa Clarita International Film Festival

+1 (661)379-6599

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.