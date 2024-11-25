Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Ophthalmology Devices Market Forecast to 2031 - Regional Analysis - by Product, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East & Africa ophthalmology devices market was valued at US$ 2.18 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 3.03 billion by 2031; it is estimated to register at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2031.



Upsurge in Incidence of Ophthalmic Disorders Bolsters Middle East & Africa Ophthalmology Devices Market

Ophthalmic devices are designed for surgical, diagnostic, and vision correction purposes. These devices have gained substantial importance over the years due to the high incidence of cataracts, glaucoma, and other vision-related issues. According to Eurostat, Cataracts are the leading cause of avoidable blindness, accounting for 20 million cases of blindness and 65.2 million cases of progressive visual loss globally. As people age, its prevalence rises; it reaches 92% at age 80 and beyond, from 4% at age 55 to 64. Cataract surgery is the most popular and successful procedure in all medicine. Every year, more than 30 million people have this procedure.

Furthermore, according to the most recent Global Burden of Disease Study (GBD), there will be 43.3 million blind people, 295 million people with moderate to severe visual impairment, and 258 million people with mild visual impairment globally in 2020. It is predicted that between 2020 and 2050, the number of persons with visual impairment and blindness will increase by 90% and 50%, respectively.

The Middle East and Africa's population is aging, and sight loss is more common as people age. Furthermore, the prevalence of important underlying causes of vision loss, such as diabetes and obesity, is rising. This indicates that the number of individuals with vision impairment is probably going to rise significantly over the next 25 years. Hence, the rising burden of ophthalmic diseases such as cataracts among adult and older populations propels the need for vision care devices (contact lenses, spectacle lenses, etc.), diagnostics and monitoring devices (ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems, fundus cameras, and so on), and surgical devices (refractive surgical devices, ophthalmic microscopes, etc.). The demand for quality eye care products is increasing with a rise in the prevalence of ophthalmic diseases across the region.

Middle East & Africa Ophthalmology Devices Market Overview

The Middle East & Africa ophthalmology devices market is segmented into Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa. The market growth in this region is attributed to the growing prevalence of eye diseases and various initiatives taken by governments to boost infrastructure in the respective countries. According to a recent report by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), GCC countries made the world's most prominent investments in healthcare infrastructure during 2010-2020.

It is observed that aging population in Saudi Arabia is also expected to increase the demand for ophthalmic devices as they are more susceptible to developing age-related eye diseases such as cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, and presbyopia. Further, according to the United Nations Population Fund, in 2022, 72% of the population in Saudi Arabia is aged 15-64 years, while the remaining 4% are aged 65 and above.

Therefore, an upsurge in eye diseases and an aging population is expected to support the ophthalmology devices market growth in Saudi Arabia in the coming years.

Middle East & Africa Ophthalmology Devices Market Segmentation

The Middle East & Africa ophthalmology devices market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and country.



Based on product, the North America ophthalmology devices market is segmented into vision care products, surgical devices, and diagnostics and monitoring devices. The vision care products segment held the largest share in 2023.

In terms of application, the North America ophthalmology devices market is segmented into cataract, glaucoma, refractory disorders, vitreoretinal disorders, and other applications. The glaucoma segment held the largest share in 2023.

By end user, the North America ophthalmology devices market is segmented into hospital and eye clinics, academic and research laboratories, and other end users. The hospital and eye clinics segment held the largest share in 2023. Based on country, the Middle East & Africa ophthalmology devices market is categorized into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa. Saudi Arabia dominated the Middle East & Africa ophthalmology devices market in 2023.

Key players operating in the Middle East & Africa ophthalmology devices market include Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Alcon, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Bausch & Lomb, Essilor Intonational SAS, Nidek Co Ltd, Topcon and Hoya.

