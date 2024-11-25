Bombardier Appoints Caroline Maso As Chief Human Resources Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTRÉAL, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced the appointment of Caroline Maso as Chief Human Resources Officer. Ms. Maso will report directly to Éric Martel, President and CEO of Bombardier and, effective early in the new year, will lead Bombardier's worldwide Human Resources practice with a focus on ensuring Bombardier is a best-in-class employer in every country the company operates.

"I would like to welcome Caroline to Bombardier. Her long list of credentials and proven leadership track record will play an important role in taking our people strategy to the next level,” said Mr. Martel.“I am excited for her to join Bombardier's Senior Leadership Team where her expertise in operational and strategic HR practices will contribute to Bombardier's continued success in attracting, retaining, developing and engaging the best talent.”

Ms. Maso brings nearly 25 years of experience to Bombardier, most of which was accumulated in the aerospace industry. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a keen focus on people, culture and innovation-all to foster diverse, equitable and inclusive work environments that encourage creativity and empower people to reach their full potential.

Prior to her appointment at Bombardier, Ms. Maso held the role of Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Canada, Romania, Algeria, LATAM and Corporate Functions at AtkinsRéalis. She has also held executive positions at Pratt & Whitney, as the Vice President Human Resources of Pratt & Whitney Canada and Vice President Human Resources, Commercial Engines. Earlier in her career, she also worked at Suncor Energy.

Ms. Maso will succeed Dan Brennan who will retire effective June 30, 2025 and support Ms. Maso's transition to Bombardier as well as act as special advisor to the CEO. Mr. Brennan joined Bombardier in 2017 during Bombardier's turnaround and played an instrumental role navigating the complexity of restoring Bombardier to a healthy enterprise. Through his expertise and leadership, the company honed key people initiatives that have shaped a new, high-performing Bombardier.

Martel added:“Dan has made invaluable contributions to our Senior Leadership Team as well as to our employee engagement, talent acquisition and compensation and rewards strategies. These elements have provided a framework for Bombardier to be successful for years to come. I would like to thank Dan for his contributions to Bombardier and wish him the best in his new chapter.”

