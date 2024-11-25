(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing with CRISPR-based therapies, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to nexiguran ziclumeran (nex-z, also known as NTLA-2001) for the of hereditary transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN). Nex-z is an in vivo CRISPR-based investigational therapy designed as a single-dose treatment to inactivate the TTR gene and thereby prevent the production of TTR protein for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis. Development and commercialization of nex-z is led by Intellia as part of a multi-target collaboration with Regeneron.

“This RMAT designation underscores the transformative potential of nex-z, our investigational in vivo CRISPR-based gene editing therapy for those living with hereditary ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy,” said Intellia President and Chief Executive Officer John Leonard, M.D.“It was granted following the FDA's review of our compelling interim Phase 1 data that indicated our one-time treatment led to rapid, deep and durable TTR reduction, which is expected to halt and potentially reverse the disease. We look forward to working closely with the FDA to bring this potential paradigm-shifting therapy to patients as quickly as possible.”

The RMAT designation was established under the 21st Century Cures Act to expedite the development and review of promising therapeutic candidates, including genetic therapies, that are intended to treat, modify, reverse or cure a serious or life-threatening disease. RMAT designation includes benefits, such as early interactions with the FDA, including discussions on surrogate or intermediate endpoints that could potentially support accelerated approval and satisfy post-approval requirements, and potential priority review of a product's biologics license application (BLA).

This RMAT designation is the third special regulatory designation received by Intellia for nex-z. Nex-z was also granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. FDA and European Union Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission.

About nexiguran ziclumeran (nex-z, also known as NTLA-2001)

Based on Nobel Prize-winning CRISPR/Cas9 technology, nex-z has the potential to become the first one-time treatment for transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis. Nex-z is designed to inactivate the TTR gene that encodes for the transthyretin (TTR) protein. Interim Phase 1 clinical data showed the administration of nex-z led to consistent, deep and long-lasting TTR reduction. Intellia leads development and commercialization of nex-z as part of a multi-target discovery, development and commercialization collaboration with Regeneron.

About Transthyretin (ATTR) Amyloidosis

Transthyretin amyloidosis, or ATTR amyloidosis, is a rare, progressive and fatal disease. Hereditary ATTR (ATTRv) amyloidosis occurs when a person is born with mutations in the TTR gene, which causes the liver to produce structurally abnormal transthyretin (TTR) protein with a propensity to misfold. These damaged proteins build up as amyloid in the body, causing serious complications in multiple tissues, including the heart, nerves and digestive system. ATTRv amyloidosis predominantly manifests as polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN), which can lead to nerve damage, or cardiomyopathy (ATTRv-CM), which can lead to heart failure. Some individuals without the genetic mutation produce non-mutated, or wild-type TTR proteins that become unstable over time, misfolding and aggregating in disease-causing amyloid deposits. This condition, called wild-type ATTR (ATTRwt) amyloidosis, primarily affects the heart. There are an estimated 50,000 people worldwide living with ATTRv amyloidosis and between 200,000 and 500,000 people with ATTRwt amyloidosis. There is no known cure for ATTR amyloidosis and currently available medications are limited to slowing accumulation of misfolded TTR protein.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies. The company's in vivo programs use CRISPR to enable precise editing of disease-causing genes directly inside the human body. Intellia's ex vivo programs use CRISPR to engineer human cells outside the body for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Intellia's deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its people, is helping set the standard for a new class of medicine. To harness the full potential of gene editing, Intellia continues to expand the capabilities of its CRISPR-based platform with novel editing and delivery technologies. Learn more at intelliatx.com and follow us @intelliatx .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (“Intellia” or the“Company”) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding Intellia's beliefs and expectations regarding: the safety, efficacy, success and advancement of its clinical program for nexiguran ziclumeran (nex-z, also known as NTLA-2001) for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN) pursuant to its clinical trial applications and investigational new drug application, including the potential of nex-z to halt and potentially reverse the disease and its potential to offer a paradigm-shifting treatment option for patients with ATTRv-PN.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to Intellia's ability to protect and maintain its intellectual property position; risks related to valid third party intellectual property; risks related to Intellia's relationship with third parties, including its licensors and licensees; risks related to the ability of its licensors to protect and maintain their intellectual property position; and uncertainties related to the authorization, initiation, enrollment and conduct of studies and other development requirements for its product candidates, including nex-z; risks related to the results of preclinical or clinical studies, including that they may not be positive or predictive of future results; the risk that one or more of Intellia's product candidates, including nex-z, will not be successfully developed and commercialized; and risks related to Intellia's reliance on collaborations, including that its collaboration with Regeneron will not continue or will not be successful. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Intellia's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled“Risk Factors” in Intellia's most recent annual report on Form 10-K as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Intellia's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Intellia undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Intellia Contacts:

Investors:

Lina Li

Senior Director

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

...

Media:

Matt Crenson

Ten Bridge Communications

...

...