Entrepreneur Names Four BELFOR Franchise Group Brands On 2024 List Of Top Franchises For Veterans

The global residential and commercial services franchisor sees more brands included in magazine's esteemed top 150 list for veteran opportunities

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BELFOR Franchise Group , a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor, announces that four of its franchise brands have been named among 150 Top Franchises for Veterans in 2024 by Entrepreneur, a leading business magazine appealing to business-minded professionals, who are interested in investing in and growing their own business.

BELFOR brands earning recognition in Entrepreneur's Top 150 Franchises for Veterans list include: 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, redbox+ Dumpsters, Chem-Dry, and The Patch Boys.

The ranking is based on a survey and takes into consideration franchises that offer incentives such as a franchise fee discount, and other programs that support veterans to become franchisees. In the ranking announcement, Entrepreneur noted , "Veterans make up around 6% of the U.S. population, but according to the International Franchise Association (IFA), they account for around 14% of all franchisees."

Veteran outreach is a priority for BELFOR Franchise Group because the skills they develop in the military translate well to community home service businesses, like those offered by these franchises.

"The leadership qualities and military experience our veteran franchisees bring to each of our brands, combined with our world class training and support systems, are a perfect combination for business ownership success." said Senior Vice President of Franchise Development, Doug Smith. "We are honored to have four of our brands represented on this elite ranking, and proud to have veteran franchisees serving their communities across the country"

Veteran ownership is spread throughout the family of service brands at BELFOR Franchise Group. In 2024, the franchise brands earning recognition include: 1-800 WATER DAMAGE , redbox+ Dumpsters , Chem-Dry , and The Patch Boys .

The 2024 list marks a consecutive ranking for 1-800 WATER DAMAGE and redbox+ Dumpsters.

"Being recognized once again on Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Veterans list reaffirms our belief that veterans are an ideal fit for owning a 1-800 WATER DAMAGE franchise," said brand president of 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, Tim Fagan. "We admire our veteran owners for their unwavering commitment to both their communities and our country. It's an honor to support them in achieving their dreams."

For more information about BELFOR Franchise Group and its 14 residential and commercial service brands, visit belforfranchisegroup .

