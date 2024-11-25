Property Management Software Market To Surpass USD 11.54 Billion By 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Property Management Software size was valued at USD 5.4 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 5.88 billion in 2023 to USD 11.54 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Westford, USA, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Global Property Management Software Market will attain a value of USD 11.54 Billion 8.8% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Growing demand for web-based services such as software as a service (SaaS) is anticipated to drive the property management software market growth . SaaS-enabled PMS involves simplifying daily tasks such as accounting, keeping track of tenants, and building maintenance. These solutions provide a centralized property management platform where allows tracking of various activities like tenant requirement and maintenance work. This software also has some extremely crucial features such as on-line business document showcase, fiscal confirming, bookkeeping features, upkeep tracking, electronic lease negotiation and integrated financial institution. Another vital aspect of property management is compliance with a host of local, state, and federal laws. PMS or property management software also provides features that can help in complying with legal requirements, track leases, maintain documentation, and monitor upcoming regulatory changes in your area. This feature is especially critical in countries with strict regulations governing security where failure to comply can lead to heavy fines. In addition, with the increased demand for regulatory compliance, property managers are using software solutions to ensure legal necessities. Request your free sample PDF of the report today: Browse in-depth TOC on the "Global Property Management Software Market" Pages - 165 Tables - 63 Figures – 75 Global Property Management Software Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 5.88 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 11.54 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Deployment, Solution, Application, End-use, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Emergence of AR/ VR technologies for better efficiency and immersive buyer experience Key Opportunities Rising demand for SaaS-based software Key Market Drivers Growing demand for smart building projects to smoothen property management operations

Increasing Use of Software to Adress Customer Requirements Leading to its High Demand

Based on component, the software is dominating the market with an increase in property management software market size . This is because of its capability of addressing varying and changing customer requirements. Property management includes several different areas that deal with record keeping, resource allocation, communication with tenants and landlords, maintenance scheduling and financial tracking for all types of properties in varied locations, budgets and ownership types. Such heterogeneous operations often faced challenges due to the traditional on-premises solutions because they tend to lack flexibility and scalability. Conversely, software-as-a-service models helps the property managers who need the ability to use a centralized application from any device and location with its platform. It has simplified internal processes for many organizations managing multiple geographies or property types within their portfolios. Furthermore, the pay-as-you-go commercial models of software only makes it more attractive for small and medium property owners with limited budgets. The evolution of property management into a much more mobile and data-driven application has increased the demand for standalone software packages in comparison with trumped bundled hardware-software platforms.

For a tailored report, contact us to request a free customization:

Growing Demand of Property Management Software among Property Managers to Streamline Regular Property Operations

By end user, the property managers segment is witnessing the fastest growth in the market with an increasing property management software market size . This is because they are responsible for day-to-day operations at a real estate property. The professional property managers handle the administration of leases, vendor coordination, quarterly inspections, collects rent, community buildings and even commercial space. These wide-ranging deliverables are challenging to coordinate across a portfolio, and it needs centralized access to property asset, maintenance records and financial transactions. Centralized software streamlines repetitive tasks such as invoicing for rent, work order monitoring, and communication with the residents. It also gathers property information from multiple locations into usable business intelligence. It has enabled property managers to improve their operations, manage resources efficiently and provide consistent service quality which is expected in rental markets with stiff competition. Given that property managers handle the profitability and structural integrity of a real estate portfolio, they are probably the most eager users of purpose-based management tools.

Massive Presence of Well-Established Real Estate Sector to Increase Market Size in North America to Dominate

North America is leading the property management software market with the largest property management software market share . The region has a sizeable well-established real estate sector with numerous commercial and residential property developers and managers. The region is also witnessing huge demand for technology in this sector, which can efficiently manage properties, tenants or owner. Most property management software providers are based in the U.S. like Yardi, AppFolio, Propertyware, MRI Software, etc and they sold their products successfully in big North American property management software industry . However, the price of these software is high because they are embedded with advanced features and functionality. But most of the large real estate firms see value in installing these systems to smoothen their operations.

Purchase now to gain valuable insights and stay informed:

Property Management Software Market Insights

Drivers



Growing demand for automation and digitalization

Increasing number of residential and commercial properties Rising demand for integrated property management solutions

Restraints



Rising data and security concerns

Lack of awareness about property management software Growing concern about affordability among small businesses

Segments covered in Property Management Software Market are as follows:



Deployment

Cloud, On-Premises

Solution

Software [Rental Listings Management, Applicant Management, Reporting & Analytics, Maintenance Activities Management, Others], Services [Professional Services, Managed Services]

Application

Residential [Multi-family Housing/ Apartments, Single-family Housing, Others], Commercial [Retail Spaces, Office Spaces, Hotels, Others]

End-use Housing Associations, Property Managers/ Agents, Property Investors, Others

Key Players Operating in Property Management Software Market



AppFolio, Inc. (US)

Console Australia Pty Ltd (Australia)

CoreLogic (US)

Entrata, Inc. (US)

MRI Software LLC (US)

REI Master (US)

Yardi Systems Inc. (US)

Zillow Group, Inc. (US)

ManageCasa (US)

SAP (Germany)

ResMan (US) Buildium LLC (US)

Key Questions Answered in the Global Industrial Automation Market



Why is the market witnessing maximum growth in North America?

What are the key challenges faced by companies in the market? What are the main drivers of the market?

To read the full report, please visit:

This report provides the following insights:



Analysis of key drivers (Growing demand for automation and digitalization, increasing number of residential and commercial properties), restraints (Rising data and security concerns, Lack of awareness about property management software), opportunities (Rising demand for integrated property management solutions), and challenges (Growing concern about affordability among small businesses) influencing the growth of property management software market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product offered by the top players in the property management software market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the property management software market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

Related Report:

Application Security Market

Building Information Modeling Market

Network Automation Market

Web Application Firewall Market

Team Collaboration Software Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization have expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Contact:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

SkyQuest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: ...

Visit Our Website: