Greenbacker Delivers Third Quarter Results

Company reports increases in revenue and clean power production year over year; adds veterans to Greenbacker Capital Management Greenbacker accomplished a number of key objectives:

Placed 22 new projects into service, representing an additional 105 MW of revenue-generating capacity and marking a 7% year-over-year increase in its operating fleet.

Generated operating revenue of $55.4 million, a 13% year-over-year increase, driven by significant power production increases from the Company's operating assets, which produced 797,000 MWh in the quarter. Greenbacker Capital Management (“GCM”), Greenbacker's investment management segment, increased revenue 72% year over year; added two distribution and capital raising professionals. Looking ahead, Greenbacker expects to:

Increase its operating fleet significantly over the next four years by completing the development and construction of its pre-operating assets, supporting the continued growth of long-term, predictable revenue and cash flow. Continue to deliver on sustainability goals, abating millions of metric tons of carbon emissions, saving billions of gallons of water, and supporting thousands of green jobs. NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC (“Greenbacker,”“GREC,” or the“Company”), an independent power producer (“IPP”) and energy transition-focused investment manager, has announced financial results1 for the third quarter of 2024, including year-over-year increases in operating capacity,2 clean energy generation, and revenue. Greenbacker continued to execute on project build-out, growing operating fleet by 7% year-over-year with 105 MW of new revenue-generating assets Through the quarter, Greenbacker continued to advance one of its core objectives: building out the pre-operating projects under its control into fully constructed, revenue-generating assets. As of September 30, 2024, GREC's operating fleet had expanded to over 1.6 gigawatts (“GW”) of clean energy assets, representing a 7% year-over-year increase and an additional 105 megawatts (“MW”) of operating capacity. This accomplishment highlights Greenbacker's execution of its strategy to expand its fleet of clean energy assets, each of which is actively contributing to revenue growth and cash flow through the sale of clean, sustainably-produced electricity. Greenbacker placed 22 new solar assets into service, driving significant year-over-year production increase for solar fleet; wind repowers, all fully operational since early 2024, continued to contribute to substantial wind fleet production increase During the third quarter, the Company's solar and wind energy assets saw significant year-over-year production increases of 15% and 39%, respectively. Greenbacker celebrated placing nearly two dozen solar assets into service in the year-over-year period-including its 6.5 MW South Street solar project -fueling the solar fleet's production increases and resulting revenue growth. GREC's milestone repowers drove the wind fleet's year-over-year increases in revenue and production. Three wind energy assets were strategically taken offline during portions of the third quarter last year to retrofit with updated, US-made components-one of the clean energy industry's first deals to utilize the 10% domestic content bonus created by the Inflation Reduction Act. All three had returned to full operation by late 2023 and early 2024, and continued to produce additional power with new, more efficient turbines through the end of the third quarter. Along with increasing power production and extending the assets' contracts to sell electricity, the repowers are expected to significantly increase Greenbacker's annual operating revenue for the remaining decades of their estimated useful life.3 Greenbacker expanded its investment management segment with hire of two seasoned professionals Greenbacker recently expanded the distribution and capital raising capabilities of its investment management segment, Greenbacker Capital Management (“GCM”), adding two industry veterans to its business development team: Adam Evans CAIA, CIMA and John Hennessey. Evans came to GCM with 20 years of experience distributing financial services products to institutional and retail investors, which is complemented by Hennessey's 15 years of expertise distributing investment strategies to the registered investment advisor (“RIA”), family office, and institutional channels. In their roles at GCM, they oversee the distribution of Company strategies across all channels, respectively focused on the Central and Southeastern US, broadening Greenbacker's ability to meet rising investor demand for energy transition investments. Greenbacker's investment management business increased revenue 72% year-over-year, generating $4.9 million in the quarter GCM generated $4.9 million of revenue in the third quarter, representing a year-over-year increase of 72%, or an additional $2.0 million of revenue, driven by an increase in fee-earning AUM. As of quarter end, Greenbacker's fee-earning AUM4 was $753 million. The Company's Aggregate AUM,5 which includes the assets managed for Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company, for which GCM does not receive management fees, was approximately $3.7 billion. As of September 30, 2024, GCM served as the SEC-registered investment advisor to four energy transition-focused strategies. Revenue-generating operating capacity expected to increase significantly, as Company builds out its remaining pre-operating assets over next four years By the end of 2028, as Greenbacker continues to advance its development and construction plans, it anticipates a substantial increase in its operating fleet capacity. This progress is expected to drive long-term, stable growth in revenues, cash flows, and Adjusted EBITDA as the Company moves additional assets into operation, producing and selling clean Total operating revenue of $55 million in the third quarter represented a 13% year-over-year increase, driven by continued successful fleet build out Greenbacker's increased power generation capacity contributed to its total operating revenue of $55.4 million in the quarter-a 13% year-over-year increase that amounted to an additional $6.2 million of operating revenue. Revenue from the sale of clean energy within Greenbacker's IPP segment totaled $48.4 million, of which $41.4 million, or approximately 86%, came from the Company's long-term power purchase agreements (“PPAs”). For the third quarter, Funds From Operations (“FFO”) was $(11.2) million, Adjusted EBTIDA was $2.1 million, and the net loss attributable to Greenbacker was $(46.4) million, representing year-over-year changes of (371)%, (80)%, and 23%, respectively. These results were driven primarily by a cost related to the termination of a procurement contract (approximately $16 million), as well as by depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges in the period. Greenbacker terminated the contract after determining it had become less favorable relative to market. The Company has secured a more favorable replacement contract that provides both reduced exposure to tariff risk and significant cost savings, which the Company expects to outweigh the cost of terminating the previous contract.

Select Financial Information

for the Three Months Ended

September 30 (in millions) Third

Quarter

2024 Third

Quarter

2023 YoY Change

(total) YoY Change

(%) Total net revenue $ 52.0 $ 45.1 $ 6.9 15% Total operating revenue* $ 55.4 $ 49.2 $ 6.2 13% Net loss attributable to Greenbacker $ (46.4 ) $ (60.5) $ 14.1 23% Adjusted EBITDA† $ 2.1 $ 10.1 $ (8.1) (80)% FFO† $ (11.2 ) $ (2.4) $ (8.8) (371)%

NOTE: Figures are unaudited. See the Company's quarterly 10-Q filed with the SEC for additional financial information and important related disclosures.

*Total operating revenue excludes non-cash contract amortization, net.

†See“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional discussion. Adjusted EBITDA and FFO are unaudited.

The revenue increases were primarily driven by increased clean power production from Greenbacker's operating solar and wind fleets, which generated nearly 800,000 megawatt-hours (“MWh”) of combined total power in the quarter, representing a year-over-year production increase of 21%.

GREC Operating Fleet Third

Quarter

2024 Third

Quarter

2023 YoY Increase

(total) YoY Increase

(%) Clean power produced by solar assets (MWh) 555,386 483,643 71,743 15% PPA revenue generated by solar assets (millions) $ 28.7 $ 24.1 $4.5 19% Clean power produced by wind assets (MWh) 241,533 173,682 67,851 39% PPA revenue generated by wind assets (millions) $ 12.7 $ 9.8 $2.9 29% Total clean power generated by wind and solar assets (MWh) 796,919 657,325 139,594 21% Total PPA operating revenue generated by wind and solar assets (millions) $ 41.4 $ 35.8 $ 5.6 16%

Some figures may not add to stated totals due to rounding. Total clean power generated does not include power produced by other renewable sources.

Company's investments abate carbon emissions, conserve water, and support green jobs

In addition to executing on significant year-over-year increases in revenue, power production, and operating fleet capacity, GREC also continued to deliver on its sustainability goals.

As of September 30, 2024, Greenbacker's clean energy assets had cumulatively produced over 10 million MWh of clean power since January 2016, abating more than 7 million metric tons of carbon7 and saving over 7 billion gallons of water.8 Greenbacker's fleet of operating and pre-operating projects currently support, or are expected to support, thousands of green

Additional information regarding the Company's impact can also be found in Greenbacker's latest impact report .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. Although Greenbacker believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. Greenbacker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained herein to conform to actual results or changes in its expectations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the Company's performance on a U.S. GAAP basis, the Company now utilizes certain non-GAAP financial measures to analyze the operating performance of our segments as well as our consolidated business. Each of these measures should not be considered in isolation from or as superior to or as a substitute for other financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, such as net income (loss) or operating income (loss). The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to supplement its U.S. GAAP results in order to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting its operations.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company uses as a performance measure, as well as for internal planning purposes. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to management and investors in providing a measure of core financial performance adjusted to allow for comparisons of results of operations across reporting periods on a consistent basis, as it includes adjustments relating to items that are not indicative on the ongoing operating performance of the business.

Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure used by management that is not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from or as superior to or as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, our calculations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Funds From Operations

FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company uses as a performance measure to analyze net earnings from operations without the effects of certain non-recurring items that are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the business. FFO is calculated using Adjusted EBITDA less the impact of interest expense (excluding the non-cash component) and distributions to tax equity investors under the financing facilities associated with our IPP segment.

The Company believes that the analysis and presentation of FFO will enhance our investor's understanding of the ongoing performance of our operating business. The Company considers FFO, in addition to other GAAP and non-GAAP measures, in assessing operating performance and as a proxy for growth in distribution coverage over the long term.

FFO should not be considered in isolation from or as a superior to or as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

General Disclosure

This information has been prepared solely for informational purposes and is not an offer to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security, or to participate in any trading or investment strategy. The information presented herein may involve Greenbacker's views, estimates, assumptions, facts, and information from other sources that are believed to be accurate and reliable and are, as of the date this information is presented, subject to change without notice.

GREENBACKER RENEWABLE ENERGY COMPANY LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,432 $ 96,872 Restricted cash, current 61,070 85,235 Accounts receivable, net 33,408 23,310 Derivative assets, current 16,082 24,062 Contingent consideration 40,808 - Other current assets 26,983 62,429 Total current assets 286,783 291,908 Noncurrent assets: Restricted cash 3,124 5,568 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,336,546 2,133,877 Intangible assets, net 421,958 453,214 Goodwill 221,314 221,314 Investments, at fair value 89,222 94,878 Derivative assets 65,604 118,106 Other noncurrent assets 220,388 140,740 Total noncurrent assets 3,358,156 3,167,697 Total assets $ 3,644,939 $ 3,459,605 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 90,929 $ 79,288 Shareholder distributions payable - 7,606 Contingent consideration, current 12,466 16,546 Current portion of long-term debt 106,204 82,855 Current portion of failed sale-leaseback financing and deferred ITC gain 45,667 69,436 Other current liabilities 14,110 7,997 Total current liabilities 269,376 263,728 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt, net of current portion 974,859 935,397 Failed sale-leaseback financing and deferred ITC gain, net of current portion 225,339 169,829 Contingent consideration, net of current portion 35,884 42,307 Deferred tax liabilities, net 52,803 58,696 Operating lease liabilities 201,010 108,406 Out-of-market contracts, net 183,946 194,785 Other noncurrent liabilities 56,882 53,492 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,730,723 1,562,912 Total liabilities $ 2,000,099 $ 1,826,640 Redeemable noncontrolling interests $ 1,828 $ 2,179 Redeemable common shares, par value, $0.001 per share, 85 and 873 outstanding as of 2024 and 2023, respectively - 1 Redeemable common shares, additional paid-in capital 658 7,245 Equity: Preferred stock, par value, $0.001 per share, 50,000 authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Common shares, par value, $0.001 per share, 350,000 authorized, 199,335 and 197,749 outstanding as of 2024 and 2023, respectively 199 198 Additional paid-in capital 1,788,843 1,770,060 Accumulated deficit (409,130 ) (306,525 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 36,661 45,932 Noncontrolling interests 225,781 113,875 Total equity 1,642,354 1,623,540 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $ 3,644,939 $ 3,459,605





GREENBACKER RENEWABLE ENERGY COMPANY LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended Steptember 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Energy revenue $ 48,396 $ 43,721 $ 143,271 $ 126,115 Investment Management revenue 4,878 2,842 14,386 9,174 Other revenue 2,083 2,626 4,778 5,896 Contract amortization, net (3,355 ) (4,088 ) (9,430 ) (13,832 ) Total net revenue $ 52,002 $ 45,101 $ 153,005 $ 127,353 Operating expenses Direct operating costs 41,077 27,962 92,130 77,446 General and administrative 13,347 12,255 55,558 44,914 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 20,749 54,685 61,685 104,831 Gain on deconsolidation, net - - (5,722 ) - Impairment of long-lived assets, net and project termination costs 26,380 50,662 32,710 50,662 Total operating expenses 101,553 145,564 236,361 277,853 Operating loss (49,551 ) (100,463 ) (83,356 ) (150,500 ) Interest (expense) income, net (21,134 ) 13,369 (35,158 ) 7,912 Change in fair value of investments, net 2,822 (1,945 ) 656 (1,268 ) Other income, net 630 215 628 245 Loss before income taxes (67,233 ) (88,824 ) (117,230 ) (143,611 ) Benefit from income taxes 8,834 11,536 2,579 14,155 Net loss (58,399 ) (77,288 ) $ (114,651 ) $ (129,456 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (12,027 ) (16,827 ) (48,974 ) (65,808 ) Net loss attributable to Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC $ (46,372 ) $ (60,461 ) $ (65,677 ) $ (63,648 ) Earnings per share Basic $ (0.23 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.32 ) Diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.32 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 199,486 197,153 199,273 199,653 Diluted 199,486 197,153 199,273 199,653





GREENBACKER RENEWABLE ENERGY COMPANY LLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in thousands) Nine months ended Steptember 30, 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (114,651 ) $ (129,456 ) Adjustments to reconcile Net loss to Net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 71,115 118,663 Gain on deconsolidation, net (5,722 ) - Impairment of long-lived assets, net 19,082 50,662 Share-based compensation expense 12,980 8,460 Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (3,764 ) (4,103 ) Amortization of financing costs and debt discounts 4,273 3,743 Amortization of interest rate swap contracts 1,340 5,008 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps, net (5,197 ) (35,997 ) Gain on interest rate swaps, net (1,410 ) - Change in fair value of investments (656 ) 1,268 Deferred income taxes (2,579 ) (14,155 ) Interest expense on failed sale-leaseback financing and deferred ITC gain 8,558 - Other 2,454 2,717 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (11,002 ) (8,874 ) Current and noncurrent derivative assets 53,749 33,947 Other current and noncurrent assets 7,815 (13,867 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 21,445 13,433 Operating lease liabilities (500 ) (826 ) Other current and noncurrent liabilities (990 ) 3,499 Net cash provided by operating activities 56,340 34,122 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (236,837 ) (266,338 ) Net deposits returned (paid) for property, plant and equipment 7,982 (4,500 ) Purchases of investments (271 ) (4,048 ) Return of capital on investments 6,584 - Loans made to other parties (17,658 ) - Receipts from notes receivable 46,204 12,450 Net cash used in investing activities (193,996 ) (262,436 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Shareholder distributions (37,341 ) (65,278 ) Return of collateral paid for swap contract - 1,735 Repurchases of common shares (1,773 ) (50,035 ) Shares withheld related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,880 ) - Deferred shareholder servicing fees (2,380 ) (2,654 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 87,692 73,910 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (12,906 ) (12,828 ) Buyout of noncontrolling interest (179 ) - Proceeds from borrowings 274,689 261,371 Payments on borrowings (202,386 ) (88,170 ) Proceeds from failed sale-leaseback 111,453 - Payments on failed sale-leaseback (87,275 ) - Payments for loan origination costs (5,107 ) (3,200 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 122,607 114,851 Net decrease in Cash, cash equivalents and Restricted cash (15,049 ) (113,463 ) Cash, cash equivalents and Restricted cash at beginning of period 187,675 190,698 Cash, cash equivalents and Restricted cash at end of period $ 172,626 $ 77,235



Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Adjusted EBITDA and FFO

The following table reconciles Net loss attributable to Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC to Adjusted EBITDA and FFO:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended Steptember 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss attributable to Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC $ (46,372 ) $ (60,461 ) $ (65,677 ) $ (63,648 ) Add back or deduct the following: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (12,027 ) (16,827 ) (48,974 ) (65,808 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (8,834 ) (11,536 ) (2,579 ) (14,155 ) Interest expense (income), net 21,134 (13,369 ) 35,158 (7,912 ) Change in fair value of investments, net (2,822 ) 1,945 (656 ) 1,268 Other expense (income), net (630 ) (215 ) (628 ) (245 ) Depreciation, amortization and accretion(1) 24,353 58,902 71,746 119,058 EBITDA $ (25,198 ) $ (41,561 ) $ (11,610 ) $ (31,442 ) Share-based compensation expense 1,275 4,480 12,980 9,992 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (4,690 ) (5,420 ) (3,764 ) (4,103 ) Gain on deconsolidation, net - - (5,722 ) - Impairment of long-lived assets, net and project termination costs 26,380 50,662 32,710 50,662 Non-recurring professional services and legal fees 3,036 729 7,094 2,921 Non-recurring salaries and personnel related expenses 1,257 1,250 1,659 1,250 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,060 $ 10,140 $ 33,347 $ 29,280 Cash portion of interest expense (7,614 ) (7,700 ) (22,389 ) (19,604 ) Distributions to tax equity investors (5,617 ) (4,812 ) (14,521 ) (13,299 ) FFO $ (11,171 ) $ (2,372 ) $ (3,563 ) $ (3,623 ) (1) Includes contract amortization, net in the amount of $3.4 million, $4.1 millon, $9.4 million, and for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 and the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, which are included in Contract amortization, net on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.



The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before: (i) interest expense; (ii) income taxes; (iii) depreciation expense; (iv) amortization expense (including contract amortization); (v) accretion; (vi) impairment of long-lived assets; (vii) amounts attributable to our redeemable and non-redeemable noncontrolling interests; (viii) unrealized gains and losses on financial instruments; (ix) other income (loss); and (x) foreign currency gain (loss). Additionally, the Company further adjusts for the following items described below:



Share-based compensation is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA as it is different from other forms of compensation, as it is a non-cash expense and is highly variable. For example, a cash salary generally has a fixed and unvarying cash cost. In contrast, the expense associated with an equity-based award is generally unrelated to the amount of cash ultimately received by the employee, and the cost to the Company is based on a share-based compensation valuation methodology and underlying assumptions that may vary over time.

The change in fair value of contingent consideration, which is related to Greenbacker's acquisition of GCM and certain other affiliated companies, is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, if any such change occurs during the period. The non-cash, mark-to-market adjustments are based on the expected achievement of revenue targets that are difficult to forecast and can be variable, making comparisons across historical and future quarters difficult to evaluate. Other costs that are not consistently occurring, not reflective of expected future operating expense, and provide no insight into the fundamentals of current or past operations of our business are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. This includes costs such as professional services and legal fees, some of which were incurred as part of the transition to non-investment company accounting, and other non-recurring costs unrelated to the ongoing operations of the Company.

FFO is calculated using Adjusted EBITDA less the impact of interest expense (excluding the non-cash component) and distributions to tax equity investors under the financing facilities associated with our IPP segment. The Company excludes these distributions as the underlying source of distribution (collection of a loan) is not recorded within Adjusted EBITDA and is therefore not a component of our earnings from operations.

The Company uses Segment Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the financial performance of and allocate resources among our operating segments. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is determined for our segments consistent with the adjustments noted above but further excludes unallocated corporate expenses as these items are centrally controlled and are not directly attributable to any reportable segment.

The following table reconciles total Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss attributable to Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended Steptember 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Segment Adjusted EBITDA: IPP Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,580 $ 18,657 $ 54,665 $ 55,460 IM Adjusted EBITDA (682 ) (2,123 ) (982 ) (4,275 ) Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,898 $ 16,534 $ 53,683 $ 51,185 Reconciliation: Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,898 $ 16,534 $ 53,683 $ 51,185 Unallocated corporate expenses (6,838 ) (6,394 ) (20,336 ) (21,905 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA 2,060 10,140 33,347 29,280 Less: Share-based compensation expense 1,275 4,480 12,980 9,992 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (4,690 ) (5,420 ) (3,764 ) (4,103 ) Non-recurring professional services and legal fees 3,036 729 7,094 2,921 Non-recurring salaries and personnel related expenses 1,257 1,250 1,659 1,250 Depreciation, amortization and accretion(1) 24,353 58,902 71,746 119,058 Gain on deconsolidation, net - - (5,722 ) - Impairment of long-lived assets, net and project termination costs 26,380 50,662 32,710 50,662 Operating loss $ (49,551 ) $ (100,463 ) $ (83,356 ) $ (150,500 ) Interest (expense) income, net (21,134 ) 13,369 (35,158 ) 7,912 Change in fair value of investments, net 2,822 (1,945 ) 656 (1,268 ) Other income, net 630 215 628 245 Loss before income taxes $ (67,233 ) $ (88,824 ) $ (117,230 ) $ (143,611 ) Benefit from income taxes 8,834 11,536 2,579 14,155 Net loss $ (58,399 ) $ (77,288 ) $ (114,651 ) $ (129,456 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (12,027 ) (16,827 ) (48,974 ) (65,808 ) Net loss attributable to Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC $ (46,372 ) $ (60,461 ) $ (65,677 ) $ (63,648 ) (1) Includes contract amortization, net in the amount of $3.4 million, $4.1 millon, $9.4 million, and for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 and the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, which are included in Contract amortization, net on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.



About Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company

Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company LLC is a publicly reporting, non-traded limited liability sustainable infrastructure company that both acquires and manages income-producing renewable energy and other energy-related businesses, including solar and wind farms, and provides investment management services to other renewable energy investment vehicles. We seek to acquire and operate high-quality projects that sell clean power under long-term contracts to high-creditworthy counterparties such as utilities, municipalities, and corporations. We are long-term owner-operators, who strive to be good stewards of the land and responsible members of the communities in which we operate. Greenbacker conducts its investment management business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Greenbacker Capital Management, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. We believe our focus on power production and asset management creates value that we can then pass on to our shareholders-while facilitating the transition toward a clean energy future. For more information, please visit .

About Greenbacker Capital Management

Greenbacker Capital Management LLC is an SEC registered investment adviser that provides advisory and oversight services related to project development, acquisition, and operations in the renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainability industries. For more information, please visit .

Greenbacker media contact

Chris Larson

Chris Larson



___________________________________________

1 Past performance is not indicative of future results .

2 Data as of September 30, 2024. Total assets and megawatts statistics include those projects where we have contracted for the acquisition of the project pursuant to a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement (“MIPA”). The financial and portfolio metrics set forth herein are unaudited and subject to change.

3 Represents forward looking guidance. Please see our forward-looking statement disclosure at the end of this press release.

4 Fee-earning AUM represents the asset base upon which management fee revenue is earned from GCM's managed funds.

5 Aggregate AUM includes GREC and GCM's managed funds. AUM represents the underlying fair value of investments, determined generally in accordance with ASC 820, cash and cash equivalents and project level debt. These figures are unaudited and subject to change.

6 Represents forward looking guidance. Please see our forward-looking statement disclosure at the end of this press release, as well as Greenbacker's recent SEC filings and shareholder communication for more information regarding Key Factors Impacting Our Operating Results and Financial Condition, which include a number of factors that present significant opportunities for Greenbacker but also pose risks and challenges.

7 Data is as of September 30, 2024. When compared with a similar amount of power generation from fossil fuels. Carbon abatement is calculated using the EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator which uses the Avoided Emissions and generation Tool (AVERT) US national weighted average CO2 marginal emission rate to convert reductions of kilowatt-hours into avoided units of carbon dioxide emissions.

8 Data is as of September 30, 2024. Water saved by Greenbacker's clean energy projects is compared to the amount of water needed to produce the same amount of power by burning coal. Gallons of water saved are calculated based on Operational water consumption and withdrawal factors for electricity generating technologies: a review of existing literature – IOPscience, J Macknick et al 2012 Environ. Res. Lett. 7 045802.

9 Data is as of September 30, 2024. Green jobs calculated using The National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) State Clean Energy Employment Projection Support ,

