Jobvite Announces The Availability Of Linkedin CRM Connect Integration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New hiring integration will help recruiting teams streamline sourcing and hiring processes and provide actionable candidate insights

DENVER, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employ Inc., a leading provider of people-first recruiting and talent solutions, including JazzHR, Lever, Jobvite and NXTThing RPO, today announced its newest hiring integration, LinkedIn CRM Connect, which is now available to Jobvite customers.

The amount of time that recruiters spend jumping between LinkedIn and their CRM to source and engage with candidates has an impact on the delivery of stronger and faster business outcomes. The CRM Connect integration connects Jobvite's talent CRM to LinkedIn Recruiter, giving Recruiter seat holders a simpler and more efficient way to streamline processes, work across systems and generate consistent results for candidate nurture. This powerful new integration helps recruiters save time switching between systems to surface high-quality candidates with centralized candidate data, ultimately elevating the candidate experience with more tailored outreach from recruiters. It also ensures that data is surfaced in the CRM in accordance with LinkedIn's members' settings.

“Partnering with Jobvite helps further streamline the candidate hiring experience,” says Larry Nelson, Head of Talent Partnerships at LinkedIn.“We're thrilled to expand our talent integration offerings with Jobvite to empower recruiters to focus on sourcing and nurturing candidates with the right data through CRM Connect.”

“Together, Jobvite and CRM Connect allow recruiters to build and manage robust talent pipelines while nurturing meaningful relationships,” said Ginny Drinker, Senior Vice President, Partner Channels at Employ.“By unifying these systems, CRM Connect helps Jobvite users facilitate a more cohesive approach to talent acquisition and adapt to an ever-evolving job market landscape.”

In addition to LinkedIn CRM Connect, Jobvite also offers the following LinkedIn integrations: Premium Job Posting, Recruiter System Connect (RSC), Apply with LinkedIn and Recommended Matches.

To learn more about the integration and how Jobvite helps recruiting teams hire better and faster, read the blog here . For additional information about Employ Inc. and its people-first approach to talent acquisition, visit .

