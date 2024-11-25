(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Convaction to the Extraordinary General Meeting of 26 december 2024

Ghent, 25 november 2024 – 07h00 – Press release / Regulated information

The Managing Director of ABO-Group Environment NV (the 'Company') is pleased to invite the of the Company to the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday 26 December 2024 at the registered office of notary Frank Liesse at Kasteelpleinstraat 59, 2000 Antwerp.

It will be proposed to the shareholders to proceed with a capital reduction in the amount of €1 million (i.e. €0.094 per share), as in the previous year, with the aim of making a distribution to the shareholders. In addition, it will be requested to grant an authorisation to the Board of Directors for a share repurchase programme in view of a possible launch of a share purchase and/or share option plan in favour of the management and employees of ABO-Group Environment and/or its related companies.

The following documents can be found on the Company's website ( ) :



Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 2024

Information agenda and shareholder question right Proxy Extraordinary General Meeting 2024

About ABO-Group

Founded in 1995, ABO-Group is an international engineering firm specializing in all aspects of environmental and soil issues: geotechnics (stability), ecology, and soil remediation. ABO-Group operates through its various subsidiaries in Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. With over 700 experts, the group has a broad expertise to offer its clients a complete solution for the most challenging projects: from preliminary study and advice to monitoring during implementation and follow-up.

ABO-Group Environment is listed on EURONEXT Brussels and EURONEXT Paris. For a more detailed description of the group's activities, please visit the ABO-Group website ( ).

For more information:

Frank De Palmenaer

CEO ABO-GROUP Environment NV

T +32 (0)4 96 59 88 88

Derbystraat 255, Maaltecenter Blok G, B-9051 Gent (SDW), België