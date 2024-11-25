Vlink's Testquest Team Secures 2Nd Runner-Up In Prestigious Software Testing Competition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VLink's Experts finish near the top of the India Testing League Finals

- VLink CEO, Sharad Patney

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VLink Inc. is thrilled to announce that Team VLink-TestQuest has achieved an impressive 3rd Place (2nd Runner-Up) in the prestigious All India Testing League Finals on November 21st in Bangalore, India, hosted by Navigo.

Congratulations to our talented software testing experts, on the team: Manjunatha KS and Krishna Tiwari. A special shoutout to Deepak Kumar and Pankaj Kumar, whose incredible efforts also contributed to reaching the finals.

This year's battle saw fierce competition, with over 50+ Global teams making it to the semi-finals. VLink's experts stood out among the best in the country. Hosted by Navigo and the Indian Testing League (ITL), this is India's most esteemed software testing competition, showcasing technical expertise, analytical thinking, and creative problem-solving. Teams participate in rigorous testing challenges that assess their technical skills, pushing them to demonstrate best practices in problem-solving, creativity, and teamwork.

VLink CEO, Sharad Patney , expressed his pride in the team“Our heartfelt congratulations to the VLink-TestQuest team for this outstanding achievement. Their success highlights VLink's exceptional talent in software testing and underscores our commitment to innovation and quality in technology.”

For more information about VLink Inc. and our dedication to driving innovation and quality, visit .

About VLink

VLink Inc. is a leading IT and digital solutions provider, specializing in app development services, data analytics, cybersecurity, and staffing solutions. Committed to driving digital transformation for clients, VLink fosters innovation and excellence in the tech industry.

About Navigo

Navigo's awards and leagues celebrate excellence and innovation across industries. Participants gain recognition, showcase achievements, and are benchmarked against peers. Learn more about the Indian Testing League at

