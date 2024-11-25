US Senator criticizes ICC for issuing arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu

(MENAFN) US Senator Tom Cotton has criticized the International Criminal Court (ICC) for issuing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes in connection with the Gaza conflict. Cotton invoked the American Service-Members' Protection Act, also known as the "Hague Invasion Act," which allows the US president to use military force to rescue American or allied citizens detained by the ICC. Cotton labeled the ICC as a "kangaroo court" and its chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, a "deranged fanatic." He warned that anyone attempting to enforce the arrest warrants should be reminded of the US law permitting military action.



The ICC's arrest warrants, issued on Thursday, accuse Netanyahu and Gallant of using starvation as a weapon in Gaza, denying civilians essential supplies such as food, water, and medicine without military necessity. The ICC's investigation also includes allegations against Hamas for its attacks on Israel. While the US strongly opposes the warrants, several European countries, including Italy, the Netherlands, and Norway, have pledged to comply with the ICC's request. Although Israel is not part of the Rome Statute that established the ICC, Netanyahu and Gallant could be arrested in any of the 124 countries that recognize the court's jurisdiction.

