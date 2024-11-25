Ukraine's Defense Forces Strike Key Targets In Russia's Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk Regions General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of November 25, Ukraine's Defense Forces launched strikes on several critical targets of the Russian invaders in Bryansk, Kaluga, and Kursk regions of Russia.

"On the night of November 25, units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, attacked several key targets, including in Bryansk, Kaluga, and Kursk regions," the statement reads.

Confirmed reports indicate a successful strike on an oil depot in Kaluga region. The results of strikes on other targets are still being clarified.

The General Staff emphasized that the coordinated and successful combat actions of all components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine against critical targets of the Russian invaders will continue.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's defense intelligence recently conducted an operation resulting in damage to a fuel and energy complex facility in Russia's Kaluga region.