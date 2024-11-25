Trump declares new selection to lead Justice Department

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has selected former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as his new nominee to lead the Justice Department, following the withdrawal of his initial pick, former Congressman Matt Gaetz. Trump made the announcement on social Thursday, shortly after Gaetz stepped down from consideration due to sexual misconduct allegations.



Trump expressed his confidence in Bondi, calling her a “smart and tough” leader and a staunch advocate for the “AMERICA FIRST” agenda. Bondi, who served as Florida’s attorney general from 2011 to 2019, was previously involved in a commission under Trump focused on tackling the opioid crisis and drug addiction. Trump commended her work on combating drug trafficking and emphasized the importance of these issues under her potential leadership.



In response to the announcement, Gaetz praised Bondi as a "stellar selection" on the social media platform X. Gaetz, who had been nominated by Trump a week earlier, withdrew from consideration, stating that his confirmation process would become a distraction for the incoming administration. Gaetz faced significant opposition from both Democrats and some Republicans, particularly due to allegations of inappropriate behavior with underage individuals, which he has denied. Although the Justice Department closed its investigation without pressing charges, the House Ethics Committee continued to review the case.

MENAFN25112024000045015687ID1108922169