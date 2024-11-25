Sic Fibers Market Worth $3.34 Billion In 2031 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia-Pacific is the third fastest developing market for SiC fibers mainly due to fast-developing Aviation sector, namely aircraft building and manufacturing of aerospace components. Japan leads in the field of manufacture of space-sector products as well as in the case of SiC fibers. In the region, major OEMs including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Fuji Heavy Industries, and IHI Corporation have been developing advanced aerospace technologies that are significantly driving demand for such high-performance material like SiC fibers. Innovation in the manufacturing of aero engines is trending in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, it is also making significant moves towards making use of high-temperature-resistant materials in aerospace, making it a critical market for SiC fibers.
Key players
Prominent companies include
NGS Advanced Fibers Co., Ltd. (Japan), UBE Corporation (Japan), COI Ceramics, Inc. (US), Specialty Materials, Inc. (US), MATECH (US), Suzhou Saifei Group Ltd. (China), Haydale Technologies Inc. (US), GE Aerospace (US), Ningbo Zhongxing New Materials Co., Ltd. (China), BJS Ceramics (Germany), Nanoshel LLC (US), Skyspring Nanomaterials, Inc. (US), TISICS LTD. (UK), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (US), the Institute of Energy Science & Technology (Japan), National University of Defense Technology (China), Free Form Fibers (US), and among others.
