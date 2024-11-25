Expo Agritech Agricultural Fair To Gather Over 8,000 Attendees In Málaga

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

First edition Expo AgriTech

AgriTech 4.0 Congress

Expo Agritech showcases the latest technologies, solutions, and machinery to transform their operations into profitable and sustainable businesses

MADRID, SPAIN, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The first edition of Expo AgriTech 2024, the largest technological event dedicated to agricultural innovation, will bring together more than 8,000 agricultural professionals in Málaga, Spain, including owners, agri-food business executives, agrarian engineers, cooperative managers, and farmers. The fair, which will take place from November 26 to 28, is expected to generate an economic impact of over 5 million euros in the city and position Andalusia on the global map of technological events for the agricultural sector.With support from the Andalusian Regional Government's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development and the European FEDER Funds, the event will feature 171 exhibitors showcasing the latest advancements to maximize field profitability and efficiency. Innovations include more sustainable irrigation and water management systems, automated harvesting equipment, regenerative and precision agriculture solutions, agricultural performance tools, cutting-edge machinery such as smart tractors and drones, fertilizers, biotechnology alternatives, and technologies related to Agriculture 4.0.Immersive ExperiencesThe exhibition will feature immersive experiences demonstrating how technology can transform olive groves, greenhouses, and water management in farming operations. For instance, Citoliva, the Olive and Olive Oil Technology Center, will present its "Olivar 4.0" space, highlighting representative olive varieties in Andalusia, their cultivation systems, and real-time monitoring technologies for olive trees.Similarly, the Tecnova Technology Center from Almería will showcase solutions implemented in intensive indoor farming to enhance competitiveness and resource efficiency through its "Tech Greenhouse" initiative. The "Mundo Agua" area will introduce moisture sensors, data analysis platforms, and other proposals to optimize water use in all stages of agricultural production.The AgriTech 4.0 Congress : From Generative AI to Regenerative AgricultureThe fair's inaugural edition will include the AgriTech 4.0 Congress, Europe's largest forum addressing the challenges and opportunities of the agricultural sector. The event will bring together 405 speakers who are leaders in their respective fields. Across six stages, experts will share top-level experiences and international success stories, inspiring progress toward cutting-edge, more digitized, and environmentally sustainable agriculture aligned with the European Union's new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).CAP will be a significant topic of discussion, helping farmers adopt innovation and embrace Agriculture 4.0 as a tool to enhance competitiveness. The congress will also showcase various projects, demonstrating their advantages, including generative AI, blockchain, digital twins, data analysis, robotics, automation, and sensors applied to agriculture. Moreover, there will be a focus on optimizing water supply in irrigation and fertigation amid extreme weather events, which will also be analyzed.Another key agenda item will be the rise of regenerative agriculture, emphasizing soil health and biodiversity conservation. Discussions will also cover current agricultural challenges, such as generational turnover and large-scale adoption of clean energy sources.Specialized forums will address fruit, wine, horticulture, olives, nuts, and intensive crop production. Simultaneously, workshops and demonstrations will be held, alongside full-day events targeting evolving roles like agricultural engineers, cooperative managers, young farmers, and farm owners.Prominent speakers at the AgriTech 4.0 Congress include Hamza Qadoumi, recognized by Forbes as a social-impact entrepreneur and founder of Swedish agritech firm Ecobloom; Francesc Font, a guru of regenerative agriculture; Begoña Pérez Villareal, director of EIT Food South; Enrique Colilles, CEO of Treemond; Mercedes Iborra, CSO and co-founder of precision agriculture company VisualNacert; Victor Luque, CEO of Trops; Tomaso Ceccarelli, senior researcher in digitalization for agriculture at Wageningen University; Miguel Ángel López Peña, founder and COO of ISFA, a company specializing in sustainable almond projects; and Daniel Vidal, data and transformation director at Alma Carraovejas winery.

