White House states US will not change its stance on Ukraine conflict

(MENAFN) The White House has stated that the US will not change its stance on the Ukraine conflict following Russia's test of a new intermediate-range ballistic missile, which Moscow claimed targeted a Ukrainian military facility. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed the US was aware of the missile launch and had briefed Ukraine and its allies ahead of the strike. Russian President Vladimir announced the launch of the Oreshnik hypersonic missile, which he said was a response to NATO's actions against Russia.



Jean-Pierre emphasized that the US would continue its support for Ukraine, despite Russia's actions. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Moscow had notified Washington about the launch 30 minutes before it took place via a communication line designed to reduce the risk of nuclear conflict. Putin, in his address, blamed the US and the UK for escalating the situation by allowing Ukraine to use Western-made long-range weapons to strike Russian territory.



When asked if the missile test could lead to a more dangerous escalation, Jean-Pierre made it clear that Russia was solely responsible for any further escalation. She reiterated that the US would not be deterred in its support for Ukraine and saw no reason to alter its nuclear posture in response to Russia's missile launch or changes in Russia's nuclear strategy.

