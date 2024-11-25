Former Florida congressman nominated by President-elect Donald Trump for attorney general withdraws

(MENAFN) Matt Gaetz, the former Florida congressman nominated by President-elect Donald for attorney general, has withdrawn his name from consideration, citing concerns that his confirmation was becoming a distraction to the transition team. Gaetz, who had been selected for his potential to restore public confidence in the Department of Justice, announced on social that the mounting controversy over his nomination was hindering the progress of Trump's administration. Gaetz expressed his continued commitment to supporting Trump and helping him achieve success in office.



Gaetz's nomination faced significant opposition, including from Democrats and several Republicans, such as Mitch McConnell, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and John Curtis, who opposed his appointment. This opposition was fueled by concerns over Gaetz’s past actions and political stances. President Trump expressed appreciation for Gaetz’s decision, praising his future potential, while Vice President-elect J.D. Vance also supported Gaetz’s withdrawal, recognizing it as a patriotic move.



The controversy surrounding Gaetz intensified due to allegations of sexual misconduct with underage women, which he had strongly denied and were ultimately dropped by the Department of Justice. Despite this, the allegations continued to be raised by his critics, including some members of Congress. Gaetz responded to these attacks, denouncing the allegations as politically motivated and reminiscent of the discredited Steele Dossier, which was used by Democrats to undermine Trump during the 2016 election.

MENAFN25112024000045015687ID1108922114