(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In 2024, the three operator groups are expected to account for $4.48 trillion in revenues, $612 billion in capex and 8.86 million employees.
Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Operator Capex Forecast: 4Q24 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This forecast presents the latest projections for the network operator market, spanning telecommunications operators (telcos), webscalers, and carrier-neutral network operators (CNNOs). The forecast is based on quarterly coverage of over 175 operators, and reflects market realities through the end of 3Q24. The forecast includes revenues, capex and employee totals for all segments, and additional metrics for each individual segment.
In 2024, the three operator groups are expected to account for $4.48 trillion (T) in revenues (2023: $612 billion (B) in capex (2023: $548B), and 8.86 million (M) employees (2023: 8.81M). This report provides 2011-23 actuals and projections through 2028, and includes projections from the most recent full forecast (12/23) for reference.
Key Highlights of the report:
Vendor addressable market:
Tech vendors sell various products and services to each of the three operator segments tracked in this forecast - everything from GPU server chips to fiber optic splice enclosures to radio antennas to network construction to cloud software. Their addressable market is directly related to capex, which captures most external technology purchases including a large portion of software & services expenses. In 2011, the starting point of our coverage, total three segment capex was $336 billion, 90% of which was telco.
By 2028, three segment capex will reach $638 billion, and telco will account for only 44% of the total. In the intervening years, an important segment of third-party neutral operators of network capacity and space has evolved; CNNO capex was just $6B in 2011 but will hit about $54B by 2028. But the real story of the market is webscale: capex spend by webscalers has surged multiple times as these tech companies innovate, scale and capture more of the world's digital value. In 2011, webscale capex was $29B, or 8% of the comms operator market. In 2023, it reached $193B (35% of total), and AI/GenAI demand is currently fueling it through another up cycle, which will push webscale to about $303B by 2028, or 48% of total (and more than telco for the first time).
Telco
This report includes region- and country-level projections for the telecommunications network operator (TNO, or telco) market. These projections are based upon the publisher's quarterly coverage of 140 telcos across the globe, spanning 1Q11 through 2Q24. For 2024, we expect global telco revenues of $1.77 trillion (flat versus 2023), capex of $297B (down 5% YoY), and employees of 4.457 million (down 1.2% YoY). Labor costs per employee in 2024 will be about up from $58.7K in 2023.
Webscale
This report includes projections for the growth and development of the webscale network operator (WNO, or webscale) market. The projections are based on our quarterly coverage of 21 webscalers, spanning 1Q11-2Q24, and they break out China from the rest of the globe. For 2024, we expect global webscale revenues of $2.58 trillion, up 9% YoY, $311B in R&D spending (+6% YoY), $267 billion in capex (+39% YoY), and 4.284 million employees (+2.4% YoY). Our forecast for webscale capex has significantly increased since the last update in late 2023. However, the unusual spike in capex underway in 2024 will be followed by two years of decline.
Carrier-neutral
This report also includes projections for the growth and development of the carrier-neutral network operator (CNNO) market. The CNNO market is the smallest of three operator segments tracked by the publisher, but CNNOs play a crucial, complementary role in the communications sector and own and operate a large portion of the world's cell towers, data centers, and fiber networks.
CNNO projections are based upon quarterly tracking of 47 CNNOs across the globe. The CNNO tracking is focused on publicly traded companies but we also attempt to capture the significant private equity-led activity in this sector. In 2024, we expect CNNO revenues to total about $125B (+4% YoY), capex of $48B (+16% YoY), and about 120K employees (flat YoY). CNNOs' asset base includes over 1,500 data centers, 3.3 million cell towers, and 1.1 million fiber route miles.
Key Topics Covered:
Report Highlights Summary Network Operator Totals Telco - Regional Splits Webscale Carrier-neutral (CNNO) Spending outlook for top operators
List of Figures and Charts
Capex forecast by segment: 4Q24 v. Dec 2023 forecasts, % difference Capex forecast by segment: 4Q24 v. Dec 2023 forecasts, $B difference Revenue growth rates, all operators: New vs. old forecast Revenue growth rates, Telcos: New vs. old forecast Capital intensity, Telcos: New vs. old forecast Capital intensity, Webscalers: New vs. old forecast Capital intensity, Carrier-neutral operators: New vs. old forecast Revenue by operator type, 2011-28 (US$B) Capex by operator type, 2011-28 (US$B) Capex by operator type, 2011-28: % of total Capital intensity by operator type, 2011-28 Employees by operator type (M) Revenues/employee by operator type (US$K) Network operator revenues by type, % global GDP Network operator employees (M), and % global population Telco revenues and capex per sub, 2011-22 Top 50 spending operators, annualized 2Q24 capex ($B) Top 50 operators based on long-term capital intensity (3Q19-2Q24 avg)
Companies Featured
21Vianet A1 Telekom Austria Advanced Info Service (AIS) Airtel Alibaba Alphabet Altice Europe Altice USA Amazon America Movil American Tower Apple AT&T Axiata Axtel Baidu Balitower Batelco BCE Bezeq Israel Bharti Infratel Bouygues Telecom BSNL BT Cable ONE, Inc. Cell C Cellcom Israel Cellnex CenturyLink Charter Communications China Broadcasting Network China Mobile China Telecom China Tower China Unicom ChinData Chorus Limited Chunghwa Telecom Cincinatti Bell CK Hutchison Cogeco Cogent Cognizant Comcast Consolidated Communications Crown Castle Cyfrowy Polsat CyrusOne Cyxtera DEN Networks Limited Deutsche Telekom Digi Communications Digital Realty DigitalBridge Dish Network Dish TV India Limited Du eBay EI Towers Elisa Entel Equinix Etisalat Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. Frontier Communications Fujitsu GDS Data Centers Globe Telecom Grupo Clarin Grupo Televisa GTL Infrastructure Hathway Cable & Datacom Limited Helios Towers HPE IBM IBS Towers IHS Towers Iliad SA Internap Inwit KDDI Keppel DC REIT KPN KT Level 3 LG Uplus Liberty Global M1 Maroc Telecom Masmovil Maxis Berhad Megafon Meta (FB) Microsoft Millicom Mobile Telesystems MTN Group MTNL NBN Australia NEXTDC NTT Oi Omantel Ooredoo Oracle Orange PCCW PLDT Proximus QTS Realty Quebecor Telecommunications Rakuten Reliance Communications Limited Reliance Jio Rogers Rostelecom Safaricom Limited SAP Sasktel SBA Communications Shaw Singtel SITI Networks Limited SK Telecom SmarTone SMN (Protelindo) SoftBank Spark New Zealand Limited StarHub STC (Saudi Telecom) Summit Digitel Sunevision Superloop Swisscom Switch Taiwan Mobile Tata Communications Tata Teleservices TDC TDF Infrastructure/Arcus TDS Tele2 AB Telecom Argentina Telecom Egypt Telecom Italia Telefonica Telekom Malaysia Berhad Telenor Telesites Telia Telkom Indonesia Telkom SA Telstra Telus Tencent Thaicom Tower Bersama TPG Telecom Limited True Corp Turk Telekom Turkcell Twitter Uniti Group Veon Verizon Vodafone Vodafone Idea Limited VodafoneZiggo Windstream Yandex Zain Zain KSA Zayo
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN25112024004107003653ID1108922101
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.