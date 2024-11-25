Eddii Launches Eddii-Care For Adults: First-Of-Its-Kind Virtual Diabetes Care Platform Expands Accessibility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

After introduction of care in 37 states, innovative health tech company focused on diabetes management expands virtual care to adults in eight states.

- Farhaneh Ahmadi, PhD, founder and CEO of eddii YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- eddii – a health tech company focused on making diabetes management more engaging and accessible announces the launch of eddii-Care for Adults, a groundbreaking virtual diabetes care platform. This first-of-its-kind service for adults living with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes has launched in 8 states: California, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The company plans to expand the service to additional states in the coming months.eddii-Care is part of the eddii platform, which is designed to gamify real-time glucose data from Dexcom CGMs. eddii makes diabetes management a whole lot more fun through games, quizzes, health & behavior tracking, and more. With the AI-driven eddii iOS and Android app, users can now enroll as patients, granting them access to a comprehensive suite of diabetes care services at their fingertips.With eddii-Care, enrolled patients can:- Book appointments with licensed endocrinologists (or diabetes doctors)- Speak directly with their healthcare providers through the app- Access their clinical notes and medical records- Refill their prescriptions with just a tap"We are thrilled to introduce eddii-Care for Adults, providing transformative diabetes care to millions of people in the US," said Farhaneh Ahmadi, PhD, founder and CEO of eddii. "Access to specialty diabetes care remains a challenge across many parts of the United states; by providing convenient, virtual access to specialized diabetes care, we aim to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.”Improving Accessibility to Diabetes Care for AllAccess to complete diabetes care is at the heart of eddii's mission, and the launch of eddii-Care for adults focuses on improving access for adults living with diabetes by connecting them to a licensed endocrinologist directly through their app.“We believe that diabetes care should be accessible to anyone who needs it, no matter their age, location, condition, or coverage. Today, diabetes patients can wait up to 6 months to see their endocrinologist (if they have one at all), and they often have to take time off from work or even drive several hours for their appointment. eddii is changing that. With eddii-Care, patients can book an appointment and see a provider in as little as 48 hours from the comfort of their home,” adds Ahmadi.The launch of eddii-Care follows the company's work to revolutionize diabetes management through its wildly popular and fun eddii app . Available nationwide, the app seamlessly connects to a user's Dexcom CGMs and gamifies the experience of managing diabetes through fun games, interactive quizzes, AI-driven chat, health challenges, and more.How eddii-Care WorksAs part of eddii's ongoing commitment to transforming diabetes care, eddii-Care offers complete endocrinology care directly through the eddii app.Now anyone living with diabetes (Type 1,Type 2, pre-diabetes, weight management or any other metabolic health condition) can open their eddii app, navigate to the eddii-Care button and book an appointment with a world-class endocrinologist licensed in their state in as little as five minutes by simply inputting their information and completing the necessary forms.Patients can also access their provider notes and refill their prescriptions directly through eddii-Care. Just like any other doctor's appointment, eddii accepts all major health insurance plans including Medicare and Medicaid. Patients simply pay their standard co-pay.Layered on top of that is a mental health chatbot, programmed specifically with cognitive restructuring as it relates to diabetes. It also has life-saving features like low & high glucose alerts that allow users to receive phone calls when blood glucose levels are out of range for both children and adults.Science-backed solution to diabetes managementLast year eddii conducted a clinical trial where 92 children with T1D and their families were enrolled in a randomized controlled trial (RCT) using Dexcom CGM and the eddii app. As published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology, outcomes from the trial showed a statistically significant 5.38% improvement in Time In Range (TIR), roughly translating into 1.5 additional hours every day of optimal glucose levels for children living with T1D.eddii hopes to further improve TIR for both kids and adults through the rollout of eddii-Care in additional states. For those interested in eddii or eddii-Care, they can download the eddii app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store or visit eddiihealth to learn more.About eddiieddii is a digital health platform that provides access to complete diabetes care, from appointments and mental health support to making daily diabetes management a less lonely and rewarding experience, leading to better health outcomes. It connects real-time to Dexcom CGMs and makes diabetes management a whole lot more fun through games, quizzes, health & behavior tracking, and more.Its proprietary diabetes-focused mental health chatbot, access to diabetes educators, and eddii-Care with licensed pediatric and adult endocrinologists make it a first-of-its kind comprehensive diabetes management provider. Founded with a mission to make diabetes management engaging and accessible, eddii strives to enhance quality of life and improve health outcomes for its users. Learn more at eddiihealth.

