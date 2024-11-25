Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Date
11/25/2024 6:31:02 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To nasdaq Copenhagen
FIXING OF COUPON RATES 25 November 2024
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 27 November 2024
Effective from 27 November 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 27 November 2024 to 27 February 2025:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030393319, (SNP), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 27 November 2024: 3.6350% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at ... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
Attachment
Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit - 20241125
MENAFN25112024004107003653ID1108922065
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.