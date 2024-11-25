Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Copenhagen





FIXING OF COUPON RATES 25 November 2024

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 27 November 2024

Effective from 27 November 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 27 November 2024 to 27 February 2025:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030393319, (SNP), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 27 November 2024: 3.6350% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at ... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

