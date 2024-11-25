U.S. & Japan Collagen Supplements Market Share, Scope, And Growth Predictions For 2021 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. & Japan collagen supplement size was valued at $796.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.4%.Rise in innovation in the product line where collagen supplement remains the key ingredient and increase in influence of advertisements are some of the major factors, which drive the growth of the U.S. & Japan collagen supplement industry.Request Sample Report:Collagen supplement is a nutraceutical, which is made from the combination of Type I, II, III, & IV collagen extracts. Collagen supplement contain peptides that are easily digestible and are rich in essential amino acids. In addition, the growth of the U.S. & Japan collagen supplement market can be attributed to several health and beauty benefits associated with the ingestion of collagen supplement. For instance, the ingestion of collagen enhances the health of the skin by reducing dryness and wrinkles. It also increases muscle mass, improves bone health, and provides relief from joint pain. Moreover, the rise in diseases, such as arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other inflammatory bone diseases, has encouraged consumers to inculcate special supplement to keep themselves agile.The rapid spread of the coronavirus positively affected the growth of the U.S. & Japan collagen supplement market as the consumers have shifted toward health consciousness and fitness. Furthermore, the distribution landscape for functional foods & beverages is rapidly changing with increase in penetration of modern retail including supermarkets, hypermarkets, and e-commerce. Greater number of non-grocery retailers, such as mass merchandisers, drugstores, and retail chains are expanding their food supplement space to fulfil the surge in demand. The easy availability of supplement due to improvement in the retail infrastructure has been beneficial to the sales of nutraceuticals such as collagen supplement. In addition, there are many sales channel like internet pharmacy which are quick in delivering the requirements with available discounts.Buy Now and Get Discount:Country-wise, U.S. held the highest share in 2020, in terms of revenue generation, garnering more than half of the share of U.S. & Japan collagen supplement market share. The U.S. is further expected to expand at a notable growth rate exhibiting the highest share during the forecast period and Japan in the U.S. & Japan collagen supplement market is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period. The market growth in these countries can be attributed to increased adoption of healthy food and supplement.The key players in the U.S. & Japan collagen supplement market have adopted product launch and expansion as their key strategies to stay competitive. The key players profiled in the report include Codeage LLC, Further Food, Shiseido Company, Limited, The Bountiful Company, The Clorox Company, Vital Proteins, Llc, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Eisai Co., Ltd., Nizona Corporation, and Nitta Gelatin Inc. Accoanading to the market players, the major obstacle faced by them attributed to the pandemic was the disruption of supply chain.Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports:Global Sleep Aid Supplement MarketGlobal Herbal Dietary Supplement MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

