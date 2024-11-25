International Icon Aamir Khan Electrifies Women In Showbiz Everywhere And USC's Screening Of Oscar Hopeful Lost Ladies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Vineesha Arora-SarinLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Women in Showbiz Everywhere (WISE) – proudly co-hosted a special encore screening of Lost Ladies in partnership with USC celebrating the film's extraordinary journey and success as India's Official Entry in the Best International Film category at the 2025 Academy Awards. The screening took place at the iconic Norris Cinema Theatre in Frank Sinatra Hall at USC, where a vibrant, full-house audience warmly welcomed filmmakers Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The energy was palpable as attendees celebrated the film, which had first been showcased by WISE in March 2024, shortly after its global release.The evening began with a warm introduction by Alessandro Ago, Head of Programming at USC, who welcomed Vineesha Arora-Sarin, President & Executive Director of WISE. Vineesha highlighted WISE's mission of empowering women in media arts and shared details about Lady With a Film, a WISE initiative that spotlights women-led films. She reflected on the pride of bringing Lost Ladies back to Los Angeles as part of its remarkable Oscars journey.Aamir Khan, the film's producer, and Kiran Rao, its visionary director, were joined by Jyoti Deshpande, producer at Jio Studios, for a live Q&A session, moderated by USC Professor Priya Jaikumar. Their engaging discussion explored the creative process behind the film, its global resonance, and its path to the Oscars, further adding to the event's significance.Earlier this summer, WISE featured Kiran Rao on their inaugural podcast, Brown & Brilliant , hosted in collaboration with Rukus Ave Radio on iHeart Radio. The podcast spotlighted incredible South Asian women artists and storytellers making waves in global entertainment. Kiran shared her journey and her joy at the overwhelming response to Lost Ladies. Reflecting on the film's recent milestone, Kiran remarked that it is a significant achievement to now represent India on the global stage at the Oscars.Reflecting on the event, Vineesha Arora-Sarin said: "We are thrilled to co-host Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan, the powerhouse filmmakers behind Lost Ladies, along with USC. It is an honor to celebrate their success with such a dynamic and supportive audience. To see this film we proudly showcased in March now representing India at the Oscars is an incredible milestone. We're all rooting for its journey to the shortlist and beyond!"The event drew a diverse audience of USC students and special invitees, with Aamir Khan's presence causing a frenzy of excitement. Fans gathered for selfies and shared their admiration long after the screening concluded. The evening's highlights included heartfelt discussions and celebrations of Lost Ladies' achievements, marking it as a night to remember. Due to overwhelming demand, many attendees had to be turned away as the venue reached maximum capacity, underscoring the film's wide appeal and the excitement surrounding its Oscar run.WISE congratulates the entire team of Lost Ladies and is honored to have played a role in its remarkable journey.For more information about WISE and its initiatives, visit WISE online or follow us on IG for latest updates!IG: wise_womensorgPhoto Credits: Team WISEPress Release by: PR Desk, WISEAbout WISE:At WISE (Women in Showbiz Everywhere), we believe that women & underrepresented communities are the future leaders and cultural changemakers of the global entertainment industry. Our mission is urgent: to amplify their voices, accelerate their careers, and ensure their stories redefine the future of media. The time for change is now.We are building bridges between established trailblazers and rising talent, fostering a new wave of leadership in media arts. Through transformative panels, immersive labs, workshops, mentorships, year-round showcases, fellowships, and exclusive events, we provide the support, guidance, and opportunities necessary for women to break through the barriers that hold them back.Join us in our mission to create lasting change. Together, we can #OpenTheDoor for emerging talent and ensure every woman in showbiz is empowered to lead, create, and change the narrative.

