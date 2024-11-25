Russian Saboteurs Attempt Border Breach Near Kozacha Lopan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night, a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group attempted to breach the border near Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region.

This was reported on by Viacheslav Zadorenko, Chief of the Derhachi Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"At night from November 24 to 25, a small Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group attempted to breach the border near the Hoptivka – Nekhotieievka checkpoint but was stopped by our defenders. Some of the saboteurs were eliminated, while the rest retreated back to Belgorod region," Zadorenko wrote.

He urged residents of the community to remain calm.

"From time to time, the enemy tests the positions of Ukrainian defenders by sending saboteurs. This incident demonstrates the strength of our defense and the coordinated actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in eliminating the invaders. Russians are not conducting or preparing an active offensive towards Derhachi, as no significant enemy forces are spotted along the border. I ask everyone to stay calm and rely on official sources and verified media," he emphasized.

As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy conducted six assaults on Ukrainian positions in the Kharkiv direction over the past day near Kozacha Lopan, Tykhe, and Vovchansk.

Kozacha Lopan is a settlement in Derhachi community of Kharkiv region, located two kilometers from the Russian border. It was under occupation for six months following the invasion and has been subjected to Russian shelling with various weaponry since its liberation in September 2022.