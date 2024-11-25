عربي


Koya Medical To Present At The Piper Sandler 36Th Annual Healthcare Conference


11/25/2024 6:01:01 AM

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koya Medical, a leading medical device company pioneering solutions in vascular care, has announced its participation in the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 4:50 pm ET.

Koya CEO, Andy Doraiswamy, PhD, will share updates on the company's progress, including Dayspring, its novel integrative compression treatment for chronic edema in venous and lymphatic disorders, and its pipeline for addressing superficial and deep vein diseases.

Koya recently expanded its clinical evidence with the publication of its latest randomized multicenter trial, TEAYS, in the Journal of Vascular Surgery. Dayspring met both primary and secondary endpoints and showed a broad range of superior clinical benefits for patients using Dayspring compared to standard of care.

About Venous Disease and Lymphedema
 An estimated 20 million Americans live with lymphedema, a progressive, incurable condition where a buildup of protein-rich fluid causes painful swelling in the arm, leg, and/or other regions of the body. For most, lymphedema requires lifelong maintenance and various levels of therapy to control swelling and pain. Lymphedema can result from a variety of factors, including chronic venous disease, cancer, infection, and surgery.

About Dayspring
 The Dayspring non-pneumatic compression treatment integrates multiple modalities of compression and mobility into an easy-to-use solution. It is FDA cleared and indicated to treat lymphedema, venous insufficiency, and chronic edema; it is commercially available in the United States.

