High Tide Opens Second Canna Cabana In Scarborough, Ontario

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI ) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at 2432 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, Ontario has begun selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories for adult use. This opening marks High Tide's 188th Canna Cabana branded retail cannabis location in Canada, the 74th in the province of Ontario, the 11th in the city of Toronto, and second in the borough of Scarborough.



Located in Toronto's vibrant and multicultural borough of Scarborough, this new Canna Cabana is situated in a busy shopping complex anchored by prominent Canadian discount grocery and pharmacy chains. The new store is also conveniently located across the street from the Kennedy GO Train and subway station, a major hub for Torontonians who commute across the GTA. This brand-new store will serve approximately 20,000 residents within a one-kilometre radius.

"I am excited to announce the opening of our second Cabana in Scarborough, one of Canada's most vibrant and multicultural communities. This new store is strategically positioned near the Kennedy transit station, a key commuting hub for Scarborough's 630,000+ residents. Additionally, its location within a major shopping complex underscores our commitment to securing prime real estate in high-traffic areas," said Raj Grover, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide.

"Our innovative and disruptive retail model, complemented by a strong and strategic real estate portfolio, continues to drive consistent free cash flow generation, fueling our robust brick-and-mortar growth trajectory. We are equally enthusiastic about accelerating momentum in our e-commerce segment as we prepare to launch an exciting and innovative range of offerings," added Mr. Grover.

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide, Inc. is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant and is the second-largest cannabis retailer globally by store count1. High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including:

Bricks & Mortar Retail: Canna CabanaTM is the largest cannabis retail chain in Canada, with 188 current locations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and growing. In 2021, Canna Cabana became the first cannabis discount club retailer in the world.

Retail Innovation: FastendrTM is a unique and fully automated technology that employs retail kiosks to facilitate a better buying experience through browsing, ordering and pickup.

Consumption Accessories: High Tide operates a suite of leading accessory e-commerce platforms across the world, including Grasscity, Smokecartel, Dailyhighclub, and Dankstop.

Brands: High Tide's industry-leading and consumer-facing brand roster includes Queen of BudTM, Cabana Cannabis CoTM, Daily High ClubTM, Vodka GlassTM, Puff Puff PassTM, DopezillaTM, AtomikTM, HueTM, EvolutionTM

and more.

CBD: High Tide continues to cultivate the possibilities of consumer CBD through Nuleafnaturals, FABCBD, blessedcbd and co.

Wholesale Distribution: High Tide keeps that cannabis category stocked with wholesale solutions via ValiantTM.

Licensing: High Tide continues to push cannabis culture forward through fresh partnerships and license agreements under the Famous BrandzTM name.

High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business in 2024 for the fourth consecutive year and was named as one of the top 10 performing diversified industries stocks in both 2022 and 2024 TSX Venture 50. High Tide was also ranked number one in the retail category on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for 2023. To discover the full impact of High Tide, visit . For investment performance, don't miss the High Tide profile pages on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

