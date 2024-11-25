Same Day Delivery Market Worth $20.36 Billion, Globally, By 2027 At 21.1% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Same Day Delivery Market

Growth in the and increase in trading activities due to globalization drive the global same day delivery market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Same Day Delivery was valued at $5.78 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $20.36 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 21.1%. The Same Day Delivery Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the top pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. Development of e-commerce industry and rise in trading activities due to globalization fuel the growth of the global same day delivery market. On the other hand, poor infrastructure, higher logistics costs, and lack of control of retailers on logistics service impede the growth to some extent. However, emergence of last mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation and cost cutting & lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 210 Pages) at:The global same day delivery market is analyzed across application, mode of transportation, end user, and region. Based on mode of transportation, the roadways segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to dominate by the end of 2027. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.Same day delivery services are being deployed across numerous countries so as to ensure the timely delivery of products to the end users. Moreover, the demand for same day delivery services has increased due to the fact that the consumers are ready to spend any amount in order to get the product in a shorter time span. Also, due to this increased demand for quick availability of products, companies have entered into strategic alliances so as to ensure the timely delivery of products, which has also supplemented the growth of the global market.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :The key players profiled in this report includeAramex International Services LLC, Dropoff, Inc, DHL International GmbH, XPO Logistics, Inc., FedEx Corporation, Power Link Expedite Corporation, USA Couriers, Inc, Jet Delivery, Inc., A1-SameDay Delivery Service, Inc.Factors such as development of the e-commerce industry and increase in trading activities due to globalization provides lucrative opportunities for the growth of the same day delivery market . However, poor infrastructure & higher logistics costs and lack of control of manufacturers & retailers on logistics service are the factors that hamper the growth of the same day delivery market. Meanwhile, emergence of last mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation and cost cutting & lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system are the factors that are expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the global same day delivery market in the near future.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Moreover, same day delivery services offers numerous advantages such as flexibility and convenience for door-to-door delivery services and speedy delivery of products for shorter & medium distances. Same day delivery is implemented mainly in cities or nearby countries through which transportation activities can be carried out at a much cheaper cost. Moreover, several trade agreements between neighboring countries & governments have also supplemented the growth of same day delivery market across different locations.Based on end user, the B2C segment contributed to nearly half of the total market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.8% throughout the forecast period.Inquiry Before Buying:Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2019, garnering nearly one-third of the global same day delivery market . The market across North America, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 22.6% from 2020 to 2027. The other regions studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.Other Trending Reports:Delivery Robot Market -Reefer Container Market -Logistics Automation Market -Dropshipping Market -

