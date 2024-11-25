65-Year-Old Saudi Arabia's Leading tourism Provider Alhussam Rebrands to Serve Global travel Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

65-Year-Old Saudi Arabia's Leading Provider Alhussam Rebrands to Serve Global Market

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alhussam Company, one of Saudi Arabia's longest-established tourism providers with over six decades of experience in Hajj and Umrah services, has announced a major strategic transformation aimed at expanding into the global tourism market. The company's new identity, while rooted in Saudi Arabia's rich cultural heritage and traditional hospitality, positions Alhussam to serve a diverse international clientele as Saudi Arabia continues to open its doors to visitors from around the world."This transformation marks a pivotal moment in our 65-year journey, as we expand our expertise beyond Hajj and Umrah services to a broader tourism portfolio," said Abdulaziz Khogeer, General Director of Alhussam and Vice President of Hajj and Umrah Sector at SIAD Holding, one of Saudi Arabia's prominent conglomerates."While embracing modern tourism trends, we're committed to showcasing authentic Saudi hospitality and cultural experiences to international visitors," Khogeer added. As a key subsidiary of SIAD Holding, Alhussam aims to leverage its extensive experience in Hajj and Umrah services to establish itself as a comprehensive tourism provider in Saudi Arabia's rapidly evolving travel sector.The strategic shift aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, an ambitious economic transformation plan that aims to develop tourism as a key economic pillar. Under this national initiative, Alhussam will expand its services beyond Hajj and Umrah to offer comprehensive travel experiences, including cultural tours and leisure trips across Saudi Arabia's diverse destinations, from historic sites to modern attractions.The rebranding from Alhussam Umrah to Alhussam Tourism reflects Saudi Arabia's recent integration of Hajj and Umrah services with broader tourism offerings. Drawing on its decades of expertise in serving millions of visitors to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, the company is now positioned to serve a broader international tourism market as Saudi Arabia opens its doors to visitors from around the world.Under its expanded business model, Alhussam will serve both individual travelers and international tour operators, leveraging its extensive network across Saudi Arabia. The company's comprehensive service portfolio will cater to diverse travel segments, from Hajj and Umrah visitors to leisure, educational, and medical tourists, offering end-to-end travel solutions through partnerships with global travel agencies and tourism businesses.The company's new offerings will showcase Saudi Arabia's cultural heritage through carefully curated experiences, while providing comprehensive travel services including visa assistance, luxury and traditional accommodations, transportation, and guided tours throughout Saudi Arabia. Alhussam's extensive ground operations network, built over decades of serving Hajj and Umrah visitors, ensures travelers receive seamless support and personalized assistance from arrival to departure through its professionally trained hospitality teams across major Saudi destinations.

