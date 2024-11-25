Restore Statehood, Honour Promises: J&K Congress Chief To Centre

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh congress Committee chief Tariq Hameed Karra on Monday called upon the central government to fulfill its promise of restoring statehood and constitutional guarantees.
Speaking with reporters at party headquarters in Srinagar, Karra said that this demand was not a protest, but a principled stance rooted in the promises made by the BJP government in 2019.
“Even before, during, and after the elections, we strongly demanded that our rights and guarantees, which were snatched away in 2019, must be restored. Statehood and constitutional guarantees were promised to us, but those promises have only become empty words,” he remarked.
Karra said that there was urgency of restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, stating that was a promise repeatedly made by the central government which was yet to materialise, reported news agency KNO.
He added that he wanted to remind PM Modi-led government of commitments made on multiple occasions, including assurance given in Srinagar on September 19, that statehood would be restored“as soon as possible.”
Karra, however, expressed disappointment over 'lack' of progress, describing the delay as an affront to the emotions, aspirations, and democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
“This voice from Srinagar is being sent to the deaf and blind who choose to ignore it,” Karra said, stating that the government's dismissive attitude cannot persist indefinitely.
Referencing Supreme Court's directives, Karra underscored two critical measures, the immediate conduct of elections in the region and the restoration of statehood.“If you cannot uphold your promises as a moral responsibility, then at least respect the directions of the Supreme Court,” he stated.
When questioned about recent remarks by Omar Abdullah, Karra said that they are focused on the day's agenda.“I would not like to talk on anything else other than today's significance,” he said.
