Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly Report On Share Buybacks


11/25/2024 4:45:52 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 18 November 2024 – 22 November 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024. On 7 November 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back program by DKK 70 million to DKK 220 million with the intention of purchasing shares for the employee share scheme in 2025. Additionally, the program was extended until and including 31 January 2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 47:

Number of shares bought Average
purchase price 		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 9,507,771 12.88 122,484,386
18 November 2024 274,341 13.16 3,611,178
19 November 2024 214,316 13.18 2,823,635
20 November 2024 121,219 13.30 1,611,740
21 November 2024 11,012 13.29 146,401
22 November 2024 125,000 13.49 1,686,550
Total, week number 47 745,888 13.25 9,879,504
Accumulated under the program 10,253,659 12.91 132,363,890

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 33,424,288 own shares corresponding to 2.17 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

