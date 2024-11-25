International Payments Course For Professional Bankers: Principles Of Foreign Exchange And Currency, High-Value Global Payments, Purpose And Role Of SWIFT And CLS (ONLINE EVENT: December 11-12, 2024)
This practical course has been tailored for banking professionals who have some experience in domestic payments and want to expand their knowledge of international payments. You will explore the key principles, concepts, practices and current developments in international payments.
You will have a chance to learn about the principles of foreign exchange and currency, high-value global payments, purpose and role of SWIFT and CLS, global clearing and settlement mechanisms as well as about liquidity management, international trade facilitation, risk management, and legal and regulatory issues.
What will you learn
Gain the practical knowledge of all key processes and concepts in international payments Learn about the various stages of low and high value payment process Understand the role and functioning of SWIFT and CLS Explore the transition to the ISO 20022 MX Messaging system Get to grips with foreign exchange and currency principles Explore the mechanisms in clearing and settlement Learn about liquidity management principles Gain the tools for managing all risks involved Understand the legal and regulatory frameworks Explore the current market trends and challenges
Who Should Attend:
Operations and business staff from:
Commercial banks Investment banks Foreign Exchange dealers Brokerage companies Multinational corporations Money Managers Commodity Trading Advisors Insurance companies Governments Central banks Pension Funds Hedge Funds Investment companies Brokers/dealers and other participants in the inter-dealer market.
Key Topics Covered:
Foreign exchange & currency principles High-value global payments Cross Border Retail Payments Alternative Payment Arrangements & Systems (Correspondent Banking, Hawala) Purpose & role of SWIFT The transition to the ISO 20022 MX messaging system Purpose & role of CLS International Payments & the Law International Standards, Conventions & Principles Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Anti-Money Laundering Global Clearing & Settlement Liquidity & Treasury management International trade facilitation How International Trade is financed Risk management, and Legal & Regulatory issues Challenges for corporates in international payments Current and future trends
