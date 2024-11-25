(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Alabama Mesothelioma Center

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your husband or dad is a former shipyard worker or navy veteran who now has mesothelioma or lung cancer anywhere in Alabama, please make financial compensation a top priority and call the team at the Birmingham based Environmental Litigation Group anytime at 866-714-6466. Financial compensation for a person with mesothelioma in Alabama might exceed a million dollars and for asbestos exposure lung cancer the compensation might exceed one hundred thousand dollars as the lawyers at the Environmental Litigation Group are always happy to discuss.

"Shipyard workers and navy veterans are still the top two work groups for on-the-job exposure to asbestos in Alabama and throughout the USA. Shipyard workers or navy veterans probably had routine exposure to asbestos on the job before the mid-1980s and they probably forgot about their exposure to asbestos because they were in their late teens or early twenties when their exposure occurred. Mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer take decades to develop. The average age for a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in the USA is around 70 years old.

"If your husband or dad is a navy veteran or shipyard worker with just diagnosed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Alabama, please call the Environmental Litigation Group anytime at 866-714-6466. We are certain you will be glad you did."

The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa or anywhere in Alabama.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Alabama or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some very honest suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466."We have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for nearly two decades, we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma, and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations. We want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results. There is no other service like this in the nation."

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic:

Michael Thomas

Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center

+1 866-714-6466

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.