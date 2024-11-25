17 Killed In Brazil Bus Crash
11/25/2024 4:30:16 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Sao Paulo, Nov 25 (IANS) Seventeen people were killed and more than 20 others injured when a bus fell into a ravine in the Brazilian state of Alagoas, said local authorities.
According to the fire department, the bus carrying 40 passengers lost control and plunged into the ravine in the mountains area of Uniao dos Palmares municipality, Xinhua news agency reported.
The state government has vowed to provide full assistance to the victims' families and declared three days of mourning.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
