BGT 2024-25: Perth Test Win Propels India To Top Of WTC Standings

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi Nov 25 (IANS) India have moved to the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings after completing a monumental 295-run win over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opening Test at Perth on Monday.

The 295-run win was India's largest margin of victory against Australia away from home in terms of runs, surpassing their 222-run triumph in Melbourne back in 1977.

After 0-3 whitewash loss to New Zealand at home earlier this month, India needed to win at least four of the five matches in the Border-Gavaskar series to guarantee a place in the WTC Final took the first crucial step with a monumental victory over in Perth.

India's point percentage (PCT) rose to 61.11, as Australia slipped to the second spot in the nine-team points table, are still in the race to defend their title with 57.69 PTC. India need to win three off their remaining four matches to ensure qualification for the WTC Final, scheduled on June 11 at Lord's.

India and Australia will now travel to Adelaide for the Day-Night pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval, slated to take place from December 6-10.

Also in contention for a place in the summit clash are two other teams, as Sri Lanka, placed third in the WTC Standings with 55.56 point percentage, are riding high on a 2-0 series win over New Zealand at home.

Sri Lanka needs three more wins from their remaining four Tests but their task will be difficult, with two Tests scheduled in South Africa on November 27 and a further two-match series at home against reigning champions Australia in 2025.

Meanwhile, New Zealand are placed fourth with 54.55 PCT and will look to make a push for Lord's when they engage with England for the three-game series beginning November 28. The BlackCaps need to repeat their whitewash in India at home against a strong England side led by Ben Stokes to try and make it through to the final.