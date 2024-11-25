Forbes India Announces 'Octanom Tech' To Be In Its Forbes Select 200, A Cohort Of 200 Companies With Large Global Potential

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Octanom Tech Pvt Ltd, in a significant recognition of its innovative technological solutions and impact, Octanom Tech has been named among Forbes India's prestigious "Select 200 Companies with large global business potential" at DGEMS 2024. This exclusive list celebrates organizations poised to make substantial global impact through their groundbreaking solutions and scalable business models.





This prestigious recognition solidifies Octanom Tech's position as a key player in the global financial technology sector. The announcement was made on the Forbes India website and across its social media platforms, highlighting Octanom Tech's trailblazing efforts in empowering traders and reducing investment losses worldwide.





About Octanom Tech

Founded by visionary financial expert Rahul Ghose, Octanom Tech is on a mission to revolutionize investment risk management. "This recognition from Forbes India validates our vision of building technology solutions that transcend geographical boundaries," says Rahul

Ghose , the Founder & CEO of Octanom Tech .“Our focus has always been on developing scalable, innovative solutions that address global challenges while maintaining the agility of a technology-first company,” said Rahul Ghose.

"The company aims to reduce global investment losses by $100 billion, one hedge at a time.”





Octanom Tech's flagship platform is Hedged, stands as India's first "Hedged Style" trading and investment solution, focusing uniquely on mitigating losses rather than merely maximizing profits.“Hedged” has been designed to empower both retail traders and HNI's with innovative structured products to minimize risks through market downturns and market volatility, positioning it as a standout in the crowded financial services market.





The Hedged platform today not only creates low risk structured products, but also marks one of India's finest order execution engines that the company has proprietarily built from scratch.“We wanted to protect our users in the execution stage as well and not only with our innovative finance products,” said Rahul Ghose of Octanom.





As the only platform that prioritizes loss reduction over profit generation, Octanom Tech's pioneering approach marks a 180-degree shift from conventional financial strategies.





Future Outlook

As part of the Select 200 cohort, Octanom Tech joins a distinguished group of companies that represent India's next wave of global business leaders. The recognition is expected to accelerate the company's international growth plans and foster new partnerships across global markets. The formal announcement was made at the prestigious DGEMS 2024 summit held at Taj Palace, New Delhi, marking a significant milestone in Octanom Tech's journey toward global leadership in technology innovation.