Cold Weather Persists With Gradual Temperature Increases Through Thursday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 25 (Petra) -- The Kingdom remains under the influence of a very cold air mass, with temperatures on Monday expected to drop significantly, recording 6–7 C below the seasonal average for this time of year, according to the Meteorological Department.The weather will be cold and cloudy, with intermittent light rain forecast in limited parts of the western regions, particularly in the southwestern areas. Northwesterly winds, ranging from moderate to occasionally active, may stir dust in desert and semi-arid regions.The department has issued warnings about reduced visibility due to fog, particularly over mountainous areas, and dust in desert and semi-arid regions, as well as external roads. Frost is expected late Monday night and early Tuesday morning in the eastern plains and desert areas, and slippery conditions may occur on wet roads. Citizens are advised to dress warmly in response to the significant temperature drop.On Tuesday, temperatures are forecast to rise slightly. The weather will be relatively cold and partly cloudy across most regions, while remaining mild in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. There is a low probability of light, scattered rain showers in limited areas of the western region during the morning. Winds will be northwesterly and moderate.Another slight increase in temperatures is anticipated on Wednesday. Weather conditions will remain relatively cold in most areas, becoming mild in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with low-altitude clouds. Winds will shift between northeasterly and northwesterly directions and remain moderate in speed.By Thursday, temperatures are expected to return to seasonal averages. The weather will be relatively cold in most areas and relatively warm in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, accompanied by southeasterly moderate winds.Forecast temperatures for Monday indicate a high of 13 C and a low of 6 C in East Amman, while West Amman will see a high of 11 C and a low of 4 C. In the Northern Highlands, temperatures are expected to range from a high of 8 C to a low of 3 C, and the Sharah Highlands will experience a high of 10 C and a low of 2 C. Meanwhile, the Dead Sea will have a high of 23 C and a low of 11 C, and the Gulf of Aqaba will see a high of 24 C and a low of 12 C.