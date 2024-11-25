Deputy Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Bosnia And Herzegovina
11/25/2024 4:04:01 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Deputy Amir sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent on Monday a cable of congratulations to HE Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Denis Becirovic on the occasion of his country's National Day.
