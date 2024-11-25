Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting In Serstech AB

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The of Serstech AB (publ) are invited to an Extraordinary General Meeting on Monday, 16 December 2024 at 13.00 CET in the premises of the company, Åldermansgatan 13 in Lund.

Notification

Shareholders who wish to participate in the Meeting must be recorded as a shareholder in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB relating to the circumstances on Friday, 6 December 2024, and notify the company of their participation no later than Tuesday, 10 December 2024.

To be entitled to participate in the Meeting, a shareholder whose shares are held in the name of a nominee must, in addition to providing notification of participation, register its shares in its own name so that the shareholder is recorded in the share register relating to the circumstances on Friday, 6 December 2024. Such registration may be temporary (so-called voting right registration) and is requested from the nominee in accordance with the nominee's procedures and in such time in advance as the nominee determines. Voting right registrations completed by the nominee not later than Tuesday, 10 December 2024 will be taken into account when preparing the share register.

Notification of participation in the Meeting can be made in writing to Serstech AB (publ), Attn: Thomas Pileby, Åldermansgatan 13, SE-227 64 Lund, Sweden, by e-mail to ... or by telephone +46702-072643. When providing such notice, the shareholder shall state name, personal or corporate registration number, address, telephone number, number of shares and, where applicable, the number of accompanying assistant(s) (maximum two).

For shareholders represented by proxy, a proxy must be submitted together with the notification. The proxy must be in writing, dated and signed. The original proxy must be brought to the Meeting. The person representing a legal entity must also enclose a copy of certificate of registration or equivalent authorization documents showing the authorized signatories. Proxy forms are available at and can also be ordered from the company. To facilitate registration at the Meeting, the proxy and certificate of registration and other authorization documents should be received by the company at the above address no later than 15 December 2024.

PROPOSED AGENDA

Opening of the MeetingElection of Chairman of the MeetingPreparation and approval of the voting listApproval of the agendaElection of one or two persons to approve the minutesDetermination of whether the Meeting has been duly convenedApproval of the Board of Directors' directed share issue resolutionClosing of the Meeting

PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS

Approval of the Board of Directors' directed share issue resolution (item 7)

The Board of Directors proposes that the Meeting approves the Board's resolution from 25 November 2024 to increase the company's share capital with not more than approximately SEK 1,382,265.52 through issue of not more than 47,619,047 new shares.

The right to subscribe for the new shares shall, with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights, only fall upon a limited number of Swedish and international professional investors approached in advance. The subscription price in the share issue has been determined by the Board of Directors based on arm's length negotiations with the investors and corresponds to SEK 0.84 per each new share subscribed share.

For further details, the reasons for deviation from shareholders' pre-emptive rights as well as information on background to and reasons for the new share issue, refer to the company's press release on 25 November 2024.

__________________

A resolution in accordance with the proposal in item 7 above shall only be valid where supported by not less than two-thirds of both votes cast and the shares represented at the Meeting.

The complete documentation for resolutions will be available at the company and on the company's website, , no later than two weeks prior to the Meeting and will be sent to shareholders who so request and who provide their postal address. Copies will also be distributed at the Meeting.

Shareholders are reminded of their right to request information in accordance with Chapter 7, Section 32 of the Swedish Companies Act.

Processing of personal data

For information on how your personal data is processed, please refer to the integrity policy that is available on Euroclear's website Serstech AB's (publ) corporate registration number is 556713-9893 and its registered office is in Lund, Sweden.

Lund in November 2024

The Board of Directors of Serstech AB (publ)

For more information:



Stefan Sandor,

CEO, Serstech AB, telephone: +46 739 606 067

E-mail: ...

or

Thomas Pileby,

Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB, telephone: +46 702 072 643

E-mail: ...

or visit:

Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).

