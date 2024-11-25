Strong Growth Predicted For Multivalent Vaccines Global Market, Set To Reach $12.16 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Multivalent Vaccines Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The multivalent vaccines market has seen impressive growth in recent years, surging from $7.63 billion in 2023 to $8.37 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.7%. This marked escalation can be linked to aspects such as a rising public awareness for vaccination, increasing government support, growing demand for pediatric multivalent vaccines, and boosted funding for vaccine research.

How Is the Multivalent Vaccines Market Size Projected to Evolve in Future?

The multivalent vaccines sector is slated to display robust growth over the coming years. Projections suggest that it will expand to $12.16 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.8%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to factors including a rising incidence of infectious diseases, a growing geriatric population, increased government and private sector investment, and an enhanced focus on vaccine safety and effectiveness. Major discernable market trends for the forecast period encompass a greater focus on combination vaccines, integration of digital health technologies, developments in mRNA technology, the evolution of personalized vaccines, and an increase in research activities.

What Are the Primary Drivers of the Multivalent Vaccines Market?

Growth in the multivalent vaccines market is set to be propelled forward by rising incidences of infectious diseases. These illnesses are caused by perturbing pathogens including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites that spread via direct contact or contaminated surfaces, air, or water. Conditions can range from mild to severe, and global travel has been instrumental in accelerating the spread of infectious diseases by swiftly crossing borders to infect new populations. Multivalent vaccines offer a broad defense against infectious diseases, targeting multiple pathogen strains in one dose and thus eliminating the necessity for separate shots. This broad coverage aids herd immunity and lowers disease prevalence, ultimately bolstering public health. For instance, an April 2024 report by TravelHealthPro showcased the UK's increase in reported malaria cases from 1,369 in 2022 to 2,004 in 2023, thereby highlighting a growth in infectious diseases.

Which Notable Developments and Trends Are Influencing the Multivalent Vaccines Market?

Pivotal players in the multivalent vaccines market are steering their focus towards developing advanced pentavalent vaccines, which guard against five distinct pathogens or strains. This combination method simplifies immunization schedules and provides comprehensive vaccine coverage. Case in point is India-based biotechnology firm, Panacea Biotec Ltd., who in December 2023 launched the world's first fully liquid vaccine, EasyFourPol. This pioneering vaccine offers protection against five serious diseases and significantly streamlines the vaccination process.

What Are The Various Segments In The Multivalent Vaccines Market?

The multivalent vaccines market encapsulates several segments including:

1 By Type: Conjugate Vaccines, Inactivated And Subunit Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines

2 By Disease: Influenza, Pneumonia, Hepatitis, Meningitis, Rotavirus

3 By Route Of Administration: Oral, Injectable

4 By Age Group: Pediatrics, Adults, Geriatrics

5 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

H1N1 Vaccine Global Market Report 2024



Meningococcal Vaccines Global Market Report 2024



Plant-Based Vaccines Global Market Report 2024



