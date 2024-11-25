China Vegetables And Fruits Market Set To Grow At A Robust CAGR Of 6.64% From 2024 To 2032 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The China vegetables and fruits , valued at US$ 1,344.8 billion in 2023, is projected to experience significant growth, reaching an estimated market size of US$ 2,398.5 billion by 2032. This growth is anticipated to occur at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.64% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.Request of this Sample Report Here:-The surge in demand for fresh produce, driven by increasing health-conscious consumer preferences, urbanization, and rising disposable incomes, is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Additionally, advancements in agricultural practices, improvements in supply chain infrastructure, and government initiatives supporting agricultural sustainability are further expected to contribute to market expansion.In 2023, the Chinese vegetable and fruit market was already one of the largest in the world, benefiting from its vast agricultural landscape and technological innovations in farming and distribution. With the growing focus on nutrition and healthy lifestyles, demand for fruits and vegetables is expected to rise across urban and rural regions alike.The market's growth trajectory is supported by the evolving consumer trends favoring organic and locally sourced produce. Additionally, as the middle class continues to expand, consumers are becoming more willing to spend on premium vegetables and fruits that align with their health and wellness goals.Market DynamicsDriver: Rapid Urbanization is Catalyzing Demand in China's Vegetables and fruits marketUrbanization significantly influences China's vegetables and fruits market. As the urban population grows, there's a notable shift in dietary preferences towards fresh produce. As of 2023, China's urban population has surpassed 60%, a substantial increase from just 36% in 2000. This urban shift correlates with a 40% rise in vegetable consumption per capita and a 30% increase in fruit consumption in urban areas compared to rural regions. The change in living environments has altered shopping habits. In 2022, approximately 70% of urban dwellers preferred purchasing fresh produce from supermarkets and online platforms, compared to 30% in 2010. This shift has driven supermarkets to stock 50% more fresh produce compared to a decade ago.Urban residents, with higher disposable incomes, are willing to spend 25% more on premium quality fruits and vegetables than rural consumers. This trend has led to the rapid expansion of the organic produce sector, which saw a 20% annual growth in urban areas over the past five years.Secure Your Copy of the Full Report:-Top Players in China Vegetables and Fruits Market.Alibaba Group Holding Limited.Beijing Hualian Hypermarket Co., Ltd..Bonduelle.Bright Food Group.Chiquita Brands International Sàrl.COFCO corporation.Conagra Brands, Inc..Dole plc.Driscoll's.Fesa UK Ltd.Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc..Fruco plc.Jinan Gogo International Trade Co., Ltd..Jinan Good Future International Trading Co., Ltd..Joyvio Group Co. Ltd..Kühne + Heitz B.V..Laiwu Manhing Vegetables Fruits Corporation.Nationwide Produce Plc.Qingdao Happy Farmer Fruit & Vegetable Co.,Ltd.S&A Group Holdings Limited.Shanghai Xuerong Biotechnology Co., Ltd..Shenzhen Pagoda Industrial (Group).Other Prominent PlayersMarket Segmentation Overview:By Type.Vegetables.Potato.Carrot.Spinach.Beetroot.Onion.Cucumber.Silverbeet.Broccoli.Pumpkin.Celery.Peas.Mushrooms.Sweet Potato.Yam.Garlic.Shallot.Cauliflower.Cabbage.Radishes.Others.Exotic Vegetables.Cherry Tomatoes.Lettuce.Asparagus.Kale.Brussels Sprouts.Zucchini.Cauliflower Romanesco.Artichoke.Red Cabbage.Edamame Soybean.Parsley.Baby Corn.Bok-Choy.Chinese Cabbage.Coloured Capsicum.Lemongrass.Rosemary.Basil.Thyme.Arugula.Others.Fruits.Apple.Pears.Banana.Mango.Oranges.Lemon.Litchi.Guava.Pomegranate.Grapefruits.Table Grapes.Mandarins.Limes.Nectarines.Apricots.Peaches.Plums.Watermelons.Rockmelons.Fresh Cherries.Honeydew Melons.Tomatoes.Others.Exotic Fruits.Horned Melons.Berries.Salak.Rambutan.Durian.Mangosteen.Camu Camu.Persimmon.Dragon Fruit.Avocado.Longan.Sapodilla.Jackfruit.Star Fruit.Passion Fruit.Pomela.Kumquat.Satsumas.Water Apple.OthersBy Product Form.Fresh.Canned.Frozen.Dried & Dehydrated.OthersBy Nature.Inorganic.OrganicBy End Users.Household.Commercial.Hospitality.Corporate Offices.Healthcare Facilities.OthersBy Distribution Channel.B2B Sales.B2C Sales.Hypermarket/ Supermarket.Local Market.Convenience & Specialty Stores.Online Retail.OthersDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. 