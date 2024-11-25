Sivers Semiconductors Named Finalist For GSA's Outstanding EMEA Semiconductor Company Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO: SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, has been named as finalists for the prestigious Outstanding EMEA Company Award by the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) alongside global powerhouse brands. This recognition underscores Sivers' critical role in advancing high-performance, energy-efficient solutions for AI Data Centers, Satellite Communications and global communications networks.

Driving Innovation in AI Data Centers and Satellite Communications

At the forefront of solving the most pressing challenges in AI Data Centers and Satellite Communications, Sivers continues to innovate with its photonics and wireless divisions

enabling seamless communications from the Cloud to the Edge with energy efficient solutions.

Photonics Leadership : Sivers' high-precision, high power laser arrays are enabling a new era of optical interconnects for AI Data Centers, overcoming data bottlenecks while significantly reducing power consumption. In collaboration with marquee customers like Ayar Labs, Sivers is accelerating the transition from electrical to optical interconnects, a crucial step for scaling AI workloads and improving energy efficiency.

Sivers leadership in laser photonics was most recently showcased at the European Conference for Optical Communications (ECOC) show in September 2024, with its world-leading 16 wavelength laser arrays alongside Ayar Labs optical I/O chiplets to offer 4x improvement in bandwidth and bandwidth density as well as a 4x improvement in energy per bit transferred

over 8 wavelength laser array configurations.

Wireless Excellence : Sivers' RF beamforming integrated circuits provide unparalleled energy efficiency and high bandwidth solutions for Satellite Communications and 5G networks. Partnerships with leading innovators like All and Thorium Space while adding new blue-chip SATCOM and 5G customers, demonstrate Sivers' ability to deliver timely, cutting-edge solutions for Satellite Communications and other data networks.

Sivers' technological excellence and market impact have been further solidified through its two recent U.S. CHIPS Act awards in 2024. These awards fund critical 5G/6G and electronic warfare "lab to fab" projects, reflecting Sivers' opportunity to expand into the defense sector. Collaborations with renowned industry players like BAE Systems and Raytheon underscore its strategic importance and innovative capabilities.

Recognition of Global Leadership

The final winners of all GSA Awards will be announced on December 5th at the GSA Awards Dinner Celebration in Santa Clara, California. This prestigious event brings together global industry leaders to recognize excellence across multiple categories, celebrating the companies and individuals driving innovation and shaping the future of the semiconductor industry.

"Our technologies are at the heart of the most transformative secular trends in global communications networks," said Vickram Vathulya, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors. "Being named a finalist for this prestigious award validates our relentless commitment to innovation, sustainability, and addressing the complex challenges of tomorrow's data-driven world."

About the GSA Awards

The Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) is a leading industry organization that unites the entire semiconductor ecosystem to represent and promote industry-wide interests and perspectives. With a global footprint of over 300 corporate members, including more than 120 public companies, GSA provides a unique, neutral platform for collaboration. This platform enables global executives to interface and innovate with peers, partners, and customers, accelerating industry growth and maximizing returns on invested and intellectual capital. GSA members represent 77% of the $535 billion semiconductor industry and continue to grow.

The GSA Outstanding EMEA Semiconductor Company Award celebrates companies headquartered in Europe, the Middle East, or Africa that demonstrate exceptional strength across multiple dimensions, including innovation, market impact, leadership, financial performance, innovation potential, risk management, and social contributions.

Contact

Vickram Vathulya

CEO, Sivers Semiconductors

Tel: +46 (0)8 703 68 00

Email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4070815

The following files are available for download: