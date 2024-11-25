Tiger Technology Achieves 65% Yoy Growth, Targets $10M Series A To Tackle Rising Data Storage Costs In Healthcare And Security

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiger , a leading global provider of hybrid cloud data management solutions with offices in the US, UK, UAE, and Bulgaria, is now working on closing a $10M in Series A funding to capitalize on its momentum and accelerate growth. As data growth pressures companies to juggle multiple on-premises and cloud systems, Tiger Technology's hybrid cloud approach offers cost-efficiency, accelerated data access, and resilience during cloud transitions.

With 65% YoY revenue growth , a 300% pipeline increase, and 60% of revenue coming from US-based customers, the company addresses the cloud storage services at a turning point when the market is expected to reach $137 billion by 2025. Customers in mission-critical industries like healthcare and public security have already reduced their data storage costs by 80-90%, achieving greater compliance and retention capabilities in the process.

The new funding will fuel Tiger Technology's expansion into key global markets and support R&D. Tiger Technology offers an advanced, yet easy way to replicate or extend local storage to the cloud with no downtime, no costly hardware updates or infrastructure changes.

Efficient storage for data-intensive industries

Tiger Technology cuts data storage costs by up to 90% while preserving native formats and avoiding vendor lock-in. As companies generate massive data, they need efficient storage for real-time access and long-term retention. Hybrid cloud optimizes local hardware and leverages offsite cloud benefits.

Tiger Technology offers intelligent tiering and replication for data resilience and protection, essential for minimizing downtime in regulated, high-risk industries like transportation, healthcare, and surveillance. Major clients, including international airports, use Tiger Technology's solutions to safeguard against hardware failures and ensure system accessibility.

"Hybrid cloud provides the best of both worlds and reduces the risks associated with a full migration to the cloud, providing a more strategic and manageable transition path," says Alexander Lefterov, co-founder and CTO.

Leadership team with a strong enterprise background

The team behind Tiger Technology is uniquely positioned to drive hybrid cloud transformation, blending extensive industry expertise with a strong record of entrepreneurial success.

Iraván Hira , CEO, brings extensive experience from his leadership roles at Hewlett Packard Enterprise and the Financial Times, where he directed large-scale projects and enterprise solutions. Alexander Lefterov, CTO and founder, has a strong entrepreneurial background with multiple successful startups and has completed entrepreneurship programs at Stanford and Harvard. Mila Petrova, COO, ex-CEE Operations Manager at Shell, specializing in strategy and consultancy.

On top of the founders' extensive experience, Tiger Technology has also attracted key board members: Krassimir Piperkov, Chairman of the Board, brings Silicon Valley experience as a co-founder of Enview (acquired by MatterPort); Momchil Vassilev, Board Member and the Managing Director of Endeavor Bulgaria; Lubo Minchev, founder of Telelink.

Established Traction

Tiger Technology has expanded its client base across the U.S., UK, DACH, and MENA, showing maturity to cater to international markets and adaptability to diverse international compliance and operational needs.

The scale-up is already on the radar of global tech investors, enterprises, and governments, serving sectors like surveillance, digital pathology, media, and public services, where data-heavy workflows demand compliant, seamless storage and real-time access.

Backed by investors like Impetus Capital, Telelink Investments, and MFG Invest, Tiger Technology aims to use new funding for further innovation and expansion, especially in markets with growing cloud adoption, which is appealing to investors seeking to support transformative, high-growth cloud infrastructure.

"Tiger Technology's growth trajectory aligns with significant market predictions, with 70% of IT leaders expected to implement hybrid cloud storage solutions by 2027. The combination of customer-centricity, mission-critical deployments, and established global footprint is what has attracted the attention of investors looking for high-impact investments in cloud infrastructure," says Iraván Hira.

About Tiger Technology

Tiger Technology specializes in hybrid cloud data management solutions for enterprise-level data management. With a stronghold in industries where data security, compliance, and cost-efficiency are paramount, Tiger Technology's innovative technology enables clients worldwide to modernize their infrastructure without sacrificing mission-critical workflows.

