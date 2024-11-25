Lightspeed Alert And CPOMS Join Forces To Enhance Student Safety And Well-Being

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lightspeed Alert and CPOMS

- Brian Thomas, President at Lightspeed Systems, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lightspeed Systems announces a new partnership with CPOMS, combining two industry-leading solutions to strengthen and simplify student safety in educational institutions. This collaboration integrates Lightspeed Alert's proactive monitoring capabilities with CPOMS's comprehensive case management and safeguarding features, creating a streamlined approach to protecting students from self-harm, violence, bullying, weapons, drugs, and explicit content.Lightspeed Alert is an advanced at-risk student identification solution that utilises AI-driven monitoring to identify students in crisis. Supported by a dedicated team of highly trained safety specialists available 24/7/365, Lightspeed Alert provides schools with real-time insights into concerning student behaviours across all online activities. This proactive monitoring ensures that potential risks are identified early, allowing for timely intervention.Through this partnership, high-concern alerts and imminent threats identified by Lightspeed's Human Review team will be automatically directed to CPOMS. This integration streamlines the response process for safeguarding teams, enabling schools to act swiftly on concerns and improve overall efficiency in addressing potential risks.“By combining our strengths, Lightspeed Alert and CPOMS provide schools with a seamless, integrated solution to monitor, identify, and respond to safeguarding concerns,” said Brian Thomas, President at Lightspeed Systems.“This partnership ensures a safer learning environment for all students, allowing educators to focus on what matters most: the well-being of their students.”CPOMS is an innovative safeguarding and wellbeing solution that revolutionises the critical job of ensuring the welfare of pupils and staff. By gathering vital information in a secure place, CPOMS helps schools identify early signs of children needing help, facilitating effective communication and collaboration among staff. Together, Lightspeed Alert and CPOMS are committed to enhancing student safety and well-being, providing educational institutions with the tools they need to create a supportive and secure environment for all students."The new integration between Lightspeed Systems and CPOMS has enabled us to have confidence that our students are being monitored and protected, with any high risk concerns being flagged to our safeguarding team through an instant automatic transfer of information to CPOMS,” said Karis Rundle, Associate Deputy Headteacher at Amersham School,“This supports our team in working efficiently and effectively to ensure the safety of our students without the need for additional, time consuming administrative tasks."About Lightspeed SystemsLightspeed Systems is dedicated to providing schools with time-saving solutions that create safe, secure, and equitable learning environments, allowing school leaders to focus on what matters most: students and learning. Purpose-built for school networks and devices, Lightspeed's cloud-managed solutions include the most effective web filtering, proactive student wellbeing monitoring, classroom management, device management, and data analytics software available. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a European office in London, UK, Lightspeed serves over 23 million students across 31,000 schools in 42 countries. For more information about Lightspeed Alert please visit:

