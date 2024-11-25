COP Together Partners Join COP29, Showcasing The Power Of China's Civil Society

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 29th of the Parties to the United Nations Framework on Climate Change (COP29), representatives from China's "COP Together" project, with the support of the project's initiators, successfully participated in the conference and engaged in a series of meaningful activities. They showcased the active role of China's civil society in global climate governance and provided a broader international for Chinese nongovernmental organizations, further promoting global climate action.

"COP Together" Empowers Chinese NGOs

The "COP Together" project was initiated in response to China's need and mission to participate in global climate governance. The project was jointly launched by the Vanke Foundation, the China Association for NGO Cooperation (CANGO), and C Team. Its goal is to support and mobilize Chinese nonprofit organizations to actively engage in global climate governance, particularly under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The project aims to help Chinese nongovernmental organizations apply for observer status under the UNFCCC and provide a more direct and effective international dialogue platform.

The annual COP conference serves as a key platform for global climate action, attracting active participation from governments, NGOs, and intergovernmental organizations worldwide. However, the level of engagement from Chinese social organizations in this global climate governance arena is not proportional to China's status in the global economy and the climate risks it faces. According to statistics, Chinese NGOs account for only 2.7% of the total number of observer NGOs in the UNFCCC process. Therefore, one of the key objectives of the "COP Together" project is to enhance the participation of Chinese organizations in international climate governance.

Providing a Larger Stage for Chinese Social Organizations

Wang Xiangyi, Vice Chair and Secretary-General of the China Association for NGO Cooperation, noted that she has attended the UN Climate Change Conferences for over a decade and has witnessed Chinese social organizations transition from "learners" to "participants" and "contributors." This journey has been challenging, but it has also demonstrated the tireless efforts and solidarity of Chinese social organizations in addressing climate change.

Wang further pointed out that in recent years, more and more social organizations focused on areas such as community development, disaster relief, and women's development have started to participate in UN climate conferences. These organizations have not only played an active role in addressing climate change but have also injected new vitality into global climate action. She mentioned that the theme of the COP29 side event, "Engaging New Players in Climate Action to Make Collective Impact", reflects this trend. This is also the original intention behind the "COP Together" project-hoping to provide more Chinese social organizations with opportunities to participate in climate conferences and contribute to global climate governance.

Since the launch of the project, it has received positive responses from many CSOs. The project team held workshops for organizations interested in participating in climate conferences, published course materials, shared information on climate negotiations and the role of social forces in international climate dialogue, and provided detailed guidance on applying for UNFCCC observer status. The enthusiasm and active discussions during these activities indicate that Chinese CSOs' concern for and willingness to engage in climate change action is growing.

During COP29, multiple Chinese non-profit organizations supported by the "COP Together" project successfully participated in related events and made active statements at various side meetings. These organizations not only showcased the important role of Chinese civil society in climate action but also actively promoted deeper cooperation in global climate governance.

Exemplifying China's Civil Society on the Global Stage

The China Building Energy Efficiency Association submitted an application for observer status to the UNFCCC Secretariat this year. Its Vice President Li Deying attended the side event titled "Dialogue with the World to Craft a Sustainable Ecosystem for a Net Zero Future" held during the China Pavilion's Digital Day and was invited to participate in several forums and exchanges hosted by the Energy Foundation and other organizations.

At COP29, Li Deying said, "On this international stage, I deeply feel the urgency of global cooperation to address climate change. Representatives from various countries actively exchanged ideas, sharing their latest progress and challenges in emission reduction, climate adaptation, and climate financing." He pointed out that COP29 placed special emphasis on the importance of green energy transformation and sustainable development, encouraging countries to take more proactive actions to meet the greenhouse gas control targets outlined in the Paris Agreement. "COP29 is not just a platform for discussion, but a catalyst for action. It has sparked profound reflections on future climate policy formulation and implementation," Li concluded.

Under the support of the "COP Together" project, the Hubei Yangtze River Ecological Protection Foundation participated in the UN Press Conference for release of reports including Selected Climate Charity Impact Cases and 2024 Corporate Green Development Documentation. The foundation's Vice President Wang Limin also shared China's ecological protection experiences at the conference. "We brought the Yangtze finless porpoise to COP29, hoping to use this international stage to showcase China's efforts and achievements in ecological protection, expand our network, and secure more resources to contribute to global climate change response," Wang said. He believes that ecological protection and climate change are closely related, and only by strengthening cross-border cooperation and communication can we more effectively address the challenges posed by climate change.

Liu Xuesong, President of the Beijing Zero-Waste Recycling Industry Promotion Association, was invited to participate in the side event on "People-Centered Transition to a Circular Economy: Creating the Enabling Factors," where he shared some cases and practices from the Zero Waste Promotion Association (ZWPA) in the field of circular economy. Liu introduced the association's efforts to promote a human-centered circular economy through the integration of culture, technology, and aesthetics, as well as cross-disciplinary thinking, to increase the added value of the circular economy and promote a shift in consumer behavior and culture, advocating and practicing sustainable lifestyles.

Showcasing the International Influence of China's Civil Society

The "COP Together" project has provided an effective platform for Chinese CSOs to engage in global climate governance, enhancing the influence of China's civil society in global climate action. This project has also injected new vitality and momentum into global climate action. Under the framework of global climate governance, China is not only the largest developing country but also a key player in addressing climate change. As Chinese CSOs gradually take the international stage, they demonstrate China's increasingly important role in global climate cooperation.

Through the "COP Together" project, Chinese non-governmental organizations can share China's experiences and innovations in climate change mitigation, participate in in-depth dialogues on global climate governance, and propose climate solutions. This contributes to achieving the greenhouse gas control targets outlined in the Paris Agreement. At the same time, the international community can gain a more comprehensive understanding of China's progress and achievements in climate action, promoting more cooperation and consensus in climate governance among countries and regions.

SOURCE C Team

