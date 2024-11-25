Connected Motorcycle Market To Rev Up To $304.1 Million Globally By 2027, Accelerating At A 39.6% CAGR : AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Connected Motorcycle Industry

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Research, titled,“Connected Motorcycle Market by Connectivity Network, Connectivity Solution, Calling Service, Services, and Type: Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global connected motorcycle market size was valued at $35.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $304.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 39.6% from 2020 to 2027.🔰 Download Sample Pages -Cellular connectivity in connected motorcycles offer various advantages and is the most effective way to ensure a reliable connectivity, low latency, and security. In addition, in coming days, 5G cellular technology is anticipated to become an integral part of connectivity and interoperability required for efficient function of these cellular networks. Moreover, technology companies are joining connected motorcycle consortium, collaboration between manufacturers, suppliers, and others, working together with a focus of making motorcycle a part of the future connected mobility. For instance, on April 26, 2018, Autotalks, a semiconductor company focused on development of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications, joined Connected Motorcycle Consortium. In addition, Autotalks launched 5.9 GHz band DSRC-based V2M solution in 2017, based on second-generation V2X chipset that allows motorcyclists to receive alert on road situations to avoid accidents.Growth in trend of connectivity solutions in vehicles propel growth of the connected motorcycle market . In addition, increase in safety features provided by connected motorcycles also fuel growth of the connected motorcycle market. However, threat of data hacking and lack of seamless and uniform connectivity infrastructure hinder the market growth. Conversely, incorporation of 5G connectivity to power connected mobility is anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities to key players for the market expansion.The cellular segment to dominate by 2027-Based on connectivity network, the cellular segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the global connected motorcycle market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027, due its ability for a reliable connectivity, low latency, security, and others. The dedicated short-range communication segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 43.3% during the forecast period, owing to its ability to offer high-speed communication even in the presence of obstruction and operate in extreme conditions.🔰 Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -The integrated segment to maintain the dominant share-Based on connectivity solution, the integrated segment contributed to more than two-fifthsof the global connected motorcycle market revenue in 2019, and is projected to lead the trail by 2027. This is because it offers improved readability in all weather conditions and optimal user experience. At the same time, the tethered segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 43.3% throughout the forecast period, due to surge in trend of internet connectivity solution for vehicles.Europe, followed by North America, held the major share in 2019-Based on geography, Europe, followed by North America, held the major share in 2019, generating more than two-fifths of the global connected motorcycle market . Top automobile companies and insurance companies in the continent are collaborating for the development of new range of connected motorcycle to improve the road safety and reduce the number of accidents on roads. This factor has contributed to the market growth. Key players in the industry-AerisAutotalks Ltd.BMW AGHero MotoCorp Ltd.Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.KTM AG (PIERER Mobility AG)Robert Bosch GmbHTriumph MotorcyclesYamaha Motor Co., Ltd.Zero Motorcycles, Inc.🔰 Procure Complete Research Report Now:Key Findings Of The StudyOn the basis of connectivity network, the dedicated short-range communication segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.On the basis of connectivity solution, the integrated segment is the highest contributor to the global market, in terms of revenue.On the basis of region, LAMEA is the fastest growing region, followed by Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe.

