Bettersize Instruments Announces The Launch Of New Subsidiary In Shanghai

A strategic move to strengthen the company's services and support capabilities for its growing customer base in the East China region.

SHANGHAI, CHINA, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Shanghai subsidiary, offers direct access to cutting-edge particle characterization and technical expertise, enabling scientists, researchers, and engineers to gain deeper insights into material properties and accelerate their research and production processes. By establishing this facility, Bettersize continues to improve product delivery and technical support for its customers across East China, ensuring an unparalleled experience and closer proximity to local clients.

STATE-OF-THE-ART FACILITY SUPPORTING OVER 5,000 REGIONAL CLIENTS

The new Shanghai facility is outfitted with Bettersize's most advanced particle characterization instruments, allowing the company to offer high-quality services to over 5,000 clients in the region. The services provided include sample testing, data analysis, application studies, and more. This investment underscores Bettersize's ongoing commitment to enhancing the capabilities of local scientists and engineers, further elevating the standard of research and development in East China.

EFFICIENT AND RESPONSIVE LOCAL SUPPORT

As part of its expanded after-sales service, the Shanghai facility is staffed with a dedicated team trained to deliver on-site installation and repair services within 48 hours. This local support capability will ensure timely assistance and a seamless experience for Bettersize clients, further strengthening the company's reputation for customer-centric service and responsiveness in East China.

EXPANDING ENGAGEMENT IN EMERGING INDUSTRIES

In line with Bettersize's mission to foster innovation, the Shanghai facility will actively engage in regional industry exhibitions, technical seminars, and training sessions. These initiatives will not only demonstrate Bettersize's expertise in particle analysis but also promote the company's products and solutions to local industries. By supporting emerging sectors, Bettersize will contribute to the continued growth of East China's manufacturing, research, and technology landscape.

GLOBAL COLLABORATION WITH A LOCAL FOCUS

The new facility will serve as a key hub in Bettersize's global network, facilitating knowledge exchange and collaboration between the Shanghai and U.S. facilities, as well as international distributors. This will enable Bettersize to offer locally relevant, globally informed solutions that address the specific needs of customers in East China while maintaining a seamless connection to its global operations.

ABOUT BETTERSIZE INSTRUMENTS

Founded in 1995, Bettersize Instruments is dedicated to providing world-class particle characterization solutions to help scientists, researchers, and engineers better understand material properties, enhance production efficiency, and drive innovation. With over 19,000 clients across 92 countries, Bettersize remains committed to delivering reliable products, expert technical support, and exceptional customer service to a global community of innovators.

