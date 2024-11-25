Ishan Technologies And Sprinklr Unite To Transform India's $10.5 Billion CXM Market With AI-Powered Solutions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, November 25, 2024 – Ishan Technologies, a prominent ICT provider with extensive reach across India, has announced a strategic partnership with Sprinklr, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) for modern enterprises. Together, they are set to launch Communication as a Service (CaaS) leveraging Unified Customer Experience Management (Unified-CXM) solution, aiming to revolutionize how Indian businesses engage with its customers in an evolving $10.5 billion CXM market.



Through this partnership, Ishan Technologies will offer Ishan CXConnect -featuring Hosted Contact Centers, Cloud PBX and voice services-combined with Sprinklr's Unified-CXM platform. These solutions will help businesses streamline their communication and customer engagement strategies, integrating marketing, customer service, and social media management on a unified platform, supported by real-time insights and AI-powered analytics. By integrating Ishan's advanced communication solutions with Sprinklr's AI-powered capabilities, businesses will be better equipped to meet the evolving expectations of their customers.



Mr. Pinkesh Kotecha, Chairman and Managing Director, Ishan Technologies, commented,“As Indian businesses increasingly embrace AI technology, the need for AI-powered customer experience solutions has never been more critical. By capitalizing on the burgeoning demand for seamless communication and integrated engagement strategies, we are empowering Indian businesses to not only meet but exceed customer expectations in a rapidly evolving market.”



Commenting on this partnership Mr. Subrato Bandhu, VP, Sprinklr India said, "As businesses in India continue to adapt to rapidly evolving customer expectations, we're thrilled to collaborate with Ishan Technologies to empower Indian businesses to offer exceptional, AI-powered customer experiences, driving meaningful connections across all digital channels. With this innovative platform, we're empowering Indian companies to engage with customers across multiple channels in a seamless and personalized way. Our solution is designed to address the unique challenges of the Indian market, where digital transformation is accelerating, and customer touchpoints are becoming more diverse”.



India, now ranking as the third most digitalized country among the G20 nations, continues to embrace advanced technology to fuel its economic growth, according to the 'State of India's Digital Economy (SIDE) 2024' report. With this new partnership, Ishan Technologies and Sprinklr are poised to capitalize on this digital evolution by offering businesses a cutting-edge, AI-powered customer engagement platform to stay competitive in the rapidly growing digital market.



About Ishan Technologies



Ishan Technologies is a leading ICT provider with a Pan-India presence, specializing in unified communications, network, cloud, and cybersecurity solutions. With over 20 years of experience, it is known for its expertise in system integration, data center services, and ISP capabilities, providing cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age. Ishan technologies is commited to drive innovation and transformation by providing cutting-edge digital platforms for a seamless technology-driven world.





About Spinklr



Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,800 valuable enterprises - global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 60% of the Fortune 100. Sprinklr's value to the enterprise is simple: We un-silo teams to make customers happier.

