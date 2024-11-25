New Poster Unveiled For 17Th Global Film Festival Noida 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: The much-anticipated poster for the 17th Global Festival Noida 2024 was officially unveiled at a prestigious event hosted at Marwah Studios, Noida Film City. The unveiling was honored by Lord Rami Ranger, a distinguished Member of the House of Lords, British Parliament, London, UK. Joining him in this ceremonial release were esteemed guests Kartik Ramesh from Dubai, UAE; Nukul Wali from Dublin, Ireland; and prominent filmmakers from India, including Ajay Chitnis, Vinky Singh, Kumar Rakesh, and Sidhhaarrth Nayyar.



The event, held in conjunction with the 121st AAFT Festival of Short Digital Films, showcased the festival's new look to a large audience, building excitement for one of the world's most celebrated film festivals. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the Global Film Festival and Chancellor of AAFT University, expressed his enthusiasm:“We are thrilled to have such esteemed international and national dignitaries present for the unveiling of this year's festival poster. It marks the beginning of another exciting journey as we prepare to present a truly creative and influential film festival.”



The Global Film Festival Noida has become an iconic event, connecting filmmakers and audiences from across the world. Over the years, the festival has reached participants from nearly 156 countries, making it a significant event in the global film calendar. Known for fostering cultural exchange and creative exploration, the festival also draws a large number of visitors to Noida Film City and Marwah Studios, contributing to film and cultural tourism in the region.



Attendees at the unveiling event noted down the festival dates – December 5th to 7th, 2024 – and expressed eager anticipation for another successful year of screenings, workshops, and networking opportunities. Dr. Marwah added,“This festival has consistently brought a global audience to Noida, celebrating the power of cinema to unite cultures and inspire change.”



With just over a month to go, the 17th Global Film Festival Noida 2024 a property of International Film and Television Club, promises to bring a fresh wave of cinematic brilliance and cultural engagement, as filmmakers, critics, and cinema lovers from around the world gather to share in the joy of storytelling.



Company :-Marwah Studios

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143