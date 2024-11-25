First International Bank Of Israel Reports Financial Results For The Third Quarter Of 2024

Reflects continued growth and high profitability while maintaining stability

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First International of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major groups, today announced its results for the third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2024



Net income of NIS 620 million and a return on equity of 19.4% in the third quarter of 2024;

Net income of NIS 1,798 million and a return on equity of 19.4% for the first nine months of the year;

Credit to the public grew by 6% compared to the end of 2023 and by 3.5% compared to the second quarter of the year;

Deposits by the public grew by 11.4% compared to the end of 2023, and by 4.3% compared to the second quarter of the year;

The portfolio of customers' assets grew by 19% compared to the end of 2023, and reached NIS 800 billion;

Equity attributed to the Bank's shareholders was NIS 13 billion, an increase of 8.2% compared to the end of 2023;

The tier 1 capital ratio was 11.41%; The Bank's Board of Directors decided to distribute a dividend in the amount of NIS 248 million, representing 40% of the net income.

Financial Results of the Third Quarter 2024

Net profit

for the

First International Bank Group was

NIS 620 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 36.3 % compared to the comparative quarter in the previous year. Return

on equity was 19.4%.

The net profit

for the first nine months of the year was

NIS 1,798 million, an increase of 7.5% compared to the comparative period in the previous year. The return on equity was

19.4%.

Expense for credit losses

was

NIS 22 million in the third quarter, amounting to

0.07% of the average balance of credit to the public. Income for

credit losses

amounted to NIS 51 million in the first nine months of the year, primarily from debt recovery. In the corresponding period of last year, expenses

of NIS 336 million were recorded which was due to an increase in collective provisions because of concerns over macroeconomic

impacts, amid uncertainty.

High -quality credit portfolio :

the NPL (non-performing loan) ratio remained stable and reached 0.57% at the end of the third quarter. This reflects

the quality of the credit portfolio, (the balance of debts

not accruing

or overdue by

90 days or more out of the total

credit to the public). The total

coverage ratio (the ratio of the total

credit loss provisions

to the total credit to the public) stood at 1.41%, compared to 1.37% in the comparative period last

year.

The operating and other expenses were NIS 2,240 million in the first nine months of the year, an increase of 2% compared to the comparative period in the previous year, mainly due to

an increase in other expenses: IT-related, donations, telecommunications

and advertising. The efficiency ratio stood at 44.5%.

Credit to the public amounted to NIS 126.4 billion, an increase of 6% compared to the end of 2023. There was an increase in the credit

of 3.5% in the third quarter, compared to the second quarter of the year.

Deposits by the public amounted to NIS 213 billion, an increase of 11.4% compared to the end of 2023,

and 4.3% compared to the second quarter.

The total

customers' assets portfolio

increased by 26% year-over-year and by 19% compared to the end of 2023, to approximately 800 billion.

Equity attributed to shareholders in the Bank

increased to

NIS 13 billion, an increase of 8.2% compared to the end of 2023. The tier 1 capital

ratio reached 11.41%, approximately -2.2% above the regulatory requirement, reflecting

the highest capital surplus in the Israeli banking system. The liquidity coverage

ratio is high and stands at 171%.

Considering the requests

of the Banking Supervisor regarding capital

planning and profits distribution policies,

the Bank's Board of Directors decided to approve the distribution of a cash dividend to the shareholders for NIS 248 million representing

40% of the net income.

The Bank's Board of Directors will continue to review the implementation of the Bank's dividend distribution policy in light of ongoing developments and their impact on the Israeli economy and on the Bank.

Management Comment

Eli Cohen, CEO of First International Bank, commented: ," The Bank's reports reflect a growth trend both on the passive side, including deposits and securities of the public, which reached a record NIS 800 billion, and also on the active side,

with a considerable increase in the credit portfolio, which has been achieved while maintaining the quality

of the underwriting and portfolio

diversification.

"Amid economic

uncertainty and the ongoing

multi-front war

in Israel, the First International Bank maintained high capital and liquidity

cushions, ensuring resilience and our

ability to continue supporting

our customers. The Bank is continuing to provide benefits and relief measures

for customers to help

them navigate

the current challenging period.

"I am proud to say that the First International Bank's customers are the most satisfied among bank

customers in Israel, reporting high

satisfaction with the Bank, the professionalism of its services

and their willingness

to recommend the bank

to their friends. This is evidenced via

customer surveys, including the

recent

Marketest survey.

This reflects

the high quality service and competitiveness of the First International Bank, as well as

the professionalism and the dedication of our

Group's employees, all of whom

have contributed to the achievement.

"We recently

announced a number of management

changes at the Bank: Vered Golan was

appointed to the position of Head of the Corporate

Division, Dr. Moriah Hoftman-Doron was

appointed to the position of Chief Legal Counsel,

and Liora Shechter was appointed CEO of Mataf. I wish considerable success to the new members of our

management

team."