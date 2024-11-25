Havila Shipping ASA: Contract Extensions With Equinor Energy AS
Date
11/25/2024 2:15:48 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Equinor energy has exercised one year option for following vessels:
Havila Troll (RRV) until November 2025 Havila Charisma (PSV) until December 2025 Havila Foresight (PSV) until January 2026
Contacts:
Chief executive officer Njål Sævik. +47 909 35 722
Chief financial officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
MENAFN25112024004107003653ID1108921271
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.