Havila Shipping ASA: Contract Extensions With Equinor Energy AS


11/25/2024 2:15:48 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Equinor energy has exercised one year option for following vessels:

  • Havila Troll (RRV) until November 2025
  • Havila Charisma (PSV) until December 2025
  • Havila Foresight (PSV) until January 2026

Contacts:
Chief executive officer Njål Sævik. +47 909 35 722
Chief financial officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


